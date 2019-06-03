|
Hop Fung : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3RD JUNE, 2019 - Announcement
06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 2320
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 3RD JUNE, 2019
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 3rd June, 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26th April, 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
|
329,882,761
|
0
|
|
financial statements of the Company, Directors'
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the
|
|
|
|
year ended 31st December, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2(a).
|
(i) To re-elect Ms. Hui Yuen Li as an executive
|
297,416,453
|
32,892,308
|
|
director.
|
(90.04%)
|
(9.96%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) To re-elect Mr. Chee Man Sang, Eric as an
|
297,914,638
|
32,394,123
|
|
independent non-executive director.
|
(90.19%)
|
(9.81%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) To re-elect Mr. Chau Suk Ming as an independent
|
330,308,761
|
0
|
|
non-executive director.
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
2(b).
|
To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the
|
329,810,576
|
0
|
|
Directors' remuneration.
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor
|
330,308,761
|
0
|
|
and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To give a general mandate to the Directors of the
|
329,810,576
|
0
|
|
Company to buy back shares of the Company not
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares
|
|
|
|
of the Company as at the date of passing of this
|
|
|
|
resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To give a general mandate to the Directors of the
|
292,470,761
|
37,838,000
|
|
Company to allot, issue and deal with additional
|
(88.54%)
|
(11.46%)
|
|
shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the
|
|
|
|
total number of issued shares of the Company as at
|
|
|
|
the date of passing of this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the
|
291,972,576
|
38,336,185
|
|
Directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal
|
(88.39%)
|
(11.61%)
|
|
with additional shares in the capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
by the aggregate number of the shares bought back
|
|
|
|
by the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
-
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 817,644,000 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 817,644,000 shares.
-
There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
-
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
-
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 26th April, 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
-
The Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Hui Yuen Li
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 3rd June, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors:
Hui Sum Ping
Hui Sum Tai
Hui Yuen Li
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Chee Man Sang, Eric
Wong Chu Leung
Chau Suk Ming
Disclaimer
Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:23:05 UTC
|
|