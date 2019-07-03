Hop Hing : CHANGE OF PRESENTATION CURRENCY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 47)

CHANGE OF PRESENTATION CURRENCY

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the ''Group'') hereby announces that the Group has adopted Renminbi (''RMB'') as its presentation currency for its consolidated financial statements (the ''Change of Presentation Currency''). The consolidated financial statements of the Group had been presented in Hong Kong Dollar (''HKD''). Having considered that (i) most of the Group's transactions are denominated and settled in RMB; and (ii) the Change of Presentation Currency will also reduce the impact of any fluctuations in the exchange rate of HKD against RMB, which is not related directly to the Group's operational performance and is beyond its control, on the consolidated financial statements of the Group, the Board considers that it is more appropriate to use RMB as the presentation currency for the Group's financial statements so that the shareholders and potential investors of the Company will be presented with a clearer picture of the Group's actual financial performance.

As most of the Group's transactions are denominated and settled in RMB and the respective functional currency of the Group remains unchanged, the Change of Presentation Currency and restatement of the comparative figures from HKD to RMB are not expected to have material impact on the financial statements of the Group.