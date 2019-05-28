Hope Cancer Care of Nevada To Join the American Oncology Network, LLC

Fort Myers, FL, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Hope Cancer Care of Nevada (HCCN), a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be joining AON, effective July 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

HCCN has two locations, including an office located at 6827 W. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, and a second office at 2340 E. Calvada Boulevard, Suite 7, Pahrump, Nevada, which is approximately 65 miles west of Las Vegas. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will increase their current service offerings to their patients, adding enhanced technology, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, augmented care management services, and more.

AON CEO, Bradley Prechtl, MBA, said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Raja Mehdi, Dr. Laxmi Iyer, and the staff of HCCN into the American Oncology Network, LLC. Through alliances such as this, AON can offer a broad range of additional services to affiliated practices that enable community oncologists to provide high quality, value-based cancer care to their patients in a convenient setting, close to where they live.”

AON Board Member and Chairman, Dr. Steve Orman, added, “Recent studies have demonstrated not only that cancer patients prefer to receive treatment in a community-based setting, but also that treatment costs are significantly lower than in a hospital-based environment. AON is also able to bring a broad range of clinical trials to its affiliated practices, so they can offer patients the most promising new drugs, even before they receive FDA approval.”

“We are in a challenging and constantly changing healthcare environment,” Dr. Raja Mehdi, of Hope Cancer Care of Nevada, explained. “Partnering with American Oncology Network will provide several improved services for our patients and the communities we serve, including participation in the AON Care Management program, which focuses on providing high-quality cancer therapy while reducing costs to deliver true value-based care.”

With a determination to help everyone receive access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest quality care for patients.



The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.



AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.



About Hope Cancer Care of Nevada: (HCCNevada.com)

Hope Cancer Care of Nevada was established in January of 2009 by Dr. Raja S. Mehdi in Las Vegas, Nevada. A board-certified medical oncologist, Dr. Mehdi has dedicated his career to developing more effective methods of treating cancer. He provides his patients with state-of-the-art cancer treatment along with a personally tailored program designed to put the body, mind, and spirit at ease.

In December of 2016, Dr. Laxmi Iyer joined HCCN after completing her residency at Johns Hopkins University / Sinai Hospital. Dr. Iyer has been a tremendous asset to Hope Cancer Care of Nevada. In just a short period, she has gained her patient's trust and has created a bond that will last a lifetime.

Patient dignity and quality care are foremost at Hope Cancer Care of Nevada. We take significant measures to exceed your expectations and to be there for you and your family, every step of the way.

Attachment

Shelly Glenn American Oncology Network, LLC (877) 327.2228 Shelly.Glenn@AONcology.com Katy Parsons ChappellRoberts (813) 281.0088 ext. 327 Kparsons@chappellroberts.com Elaine Ganick Ganick Communications, Inc. (615) 377.7877 elaine@ganick.com