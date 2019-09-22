Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hope Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

希望教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code:1765)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STUDENT ENROLLMENT

AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company, its subsidiaries and its consolidated affiliated entities (collectively the "Group") have completed the student enrollment work for the 2019/2020 school year. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the student enrollment of the Group as of 20 September 2019 (together with the comparative figures for the same period in 2018):

Approximate

Percentage

2018

2019

Change

Change

Total student enrollment

31,025

48,789

17,764

57.26%

Note: The student enrollment of the Group as of 20 September 2019 includes the student enrollment of The College of Science and Technology of Guizhou University (貴州大學科技學院) ("College of Science and Technology"), Hebi Automotive Engineering Professional College (鶴壁汽車工程職業學院) ("Hebi College"), Suzhou TOP Institute of Information Technology(蘇州托普信息技術職業學院) ("TOP Institute") and Yinchuan University of Energy (銀川能源學院) ("University of Energy") of 10,527 as of 20 September 2019; and the number of

student enrollment of original institutes was 38,262 as of 20 September 2019.

The Board considers that the main reasons for the increase in the number of student enrollments of the Group are:

  1. The increase in the Group's enrollment quotas for 2019/2020 school year;
  2. Institutes newly acquired by the Group in July and August 2019; and
  3. The colleges and majors of the Group are relatively attractive.

1

The Board wishes to remind shareholders of the Company and prospective investors that the above figures are approximate numbers based on the Group's internal statistics currently available. Differences may arise between such figures and the disclosure in subsequent results announcements, financial reports and/or other relevant corporate materials. Shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such figures and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Chairman

Xu Changjun

Hong Kong, 22 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Xu Changjun, Mr. Wang Huiwu and Mr. Li Tao as executive directors, Mr. Tang Jianyuan, Mr. Lu Zhichao and Mr. Wang Degen as non-executive directors, and Mr. Zhang Jin, Mr. Chen Yunhua and Dr. Gao Hao as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Hope Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 11:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aHOPE EDUCATION : Voluntary announcement - student enrollment as of 20 september 2019
PU
07:35aDeere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas
DJ
07:33a2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game Sees a Successful Completion
BU
07:30aSTEEL WOOD INDUSTRIES : (Dubai Ranch) Officially Announces the Birth of the World's New Environmental-Friendly Composite Wood Material “Type”; SDB (Steel Wood Density Board), Recognized Internationally
BU
07:22aFDG KINETIC : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
07:17aQIB QATAR ISLAMIC BANK SAQ : Sponsors the 10th Annual Investor Relation Conference
PU
07:17aWUXI APPTEC : Articles of Association
PU
07:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 22)
AQ
07:12aB COMMUNICATIONS : Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
07:12aARTISSIMA JUNIOR 2019 : back again this year!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American s..
3NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Diverging economic trends - catalyst for trade war re
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : No one will be stranded, UK minister says on Thomas Cook future
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group