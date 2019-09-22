Hope Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

希望教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code:1765)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STUDENT ENROLLMENT

AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company, its subsidiaries and its consolidated affiliated entities (collectively the "Group") have completed the student enrollment work for the 2019/2020 school year. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the student enrollment of the Group as of 20 September 2019 (together with the comparative figures for the same period in 2018):

Approximate Percentage 2018 2019 Change Change Total student enrollment 31,025 48,789 17,764 57.26%

Note: The student enrollment of the Group as of 20 September 2019 includes the student enrollment of The College of Science and Technology of Guizhou University (貴州大學科技學院) ("College of Science and Technology"), Hebi Automotive Engineering Professional College (鶴壁汽車工程職業學院) ("Hebi College"), Suzhou TOP Institute of Information Technology(蘇州托普信息技術職業學院) ("TOP Institute") and Yinchuan University of Energy (銀川能源學院) ("University of Energy") of 10,527 as of 20 September 2019; and the number of

student enrollment of original institutes was 38,262 as of 20 September 2019.

The Board considers that the main reasons for the increase in the number of student enrollments of the Group are: