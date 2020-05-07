Hope Restored Treatment Center : Launches Detox Program With New, Effective Approach

Hope Restored Treatment Center, an innovative rehabilitation program focusing on medical and holistic treatment, is open for business. Hope Restored Treatment Center is located inside SE Texas ER & Hospital, one of the many Nutex Health Hospital facilities.

Hope Restored Treatment Center rises above other medically assisted detox programs because of its dedication to helping patients in their entirety. The program’s highly trained staff utilizes both medical and holistic treatment modalities to create a personalized treatment plan that best fits each individual’s needs.

“Because we are a hospital, our staff is medically trained to use the latest treatment modalities, such as proven and effective addiction medications like naltrexone and buprenorphine. We utilize these in addition to other state-of-the-art modalities, such as ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy, especially for patients who are battling underlying depression or PTSD along with substance abuse,” Michael Chang, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “We also provide our patients with the best nutritional supplementation to help build a healthier mind and body that’s more resistant to drug cravings and mental illness.”

This tailored approach not only helps patients detox off drugs and alcohol but promises higher potential for long term recovery by healing both the body and brain from addiction. By addressing the underlying mental health or emotional trauma due to or fueled by addiction, the patient’s treatment can be far more effective and less likely to result in relapse.

“I doubt there are any other facilities that provide the level of care as this one does. When the CEO of a hospital takes an interest in your case and is consistently making sure you’re getting the help you need and deserve, that speaks volumes,” Richard McKinsey, patient.

Hope Restored Treatment Center’s mission is to transform our patients’ lives by giving them the tools they need to sustain a sober life through the healing process of detoxification, therapy, and readjustment.

For more information, please visit our website or contact Jade McGowen, Director of Business Development at 1-833-862-7236.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006042/en/