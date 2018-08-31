Log in
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center announced today that it was mailing letters to patients regarding a recent phishing incident.

08/31/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Indianapolis, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 19, 2018, Hopebridge discovered that an unauthorized user may have gained access to some Hopebridge employees’ email accounts between March and July, 2018. Hopebridge took immediate action to secure the accounts and launched an investigation; retaining a leading third-party forensic firm. The investigation determined that some patient information may have been contained in the email accounts, including patients’ names and that they received, or were referred to receive, services from Hopebridge. 

Hopebridge has no indication that any patient information has been misused. However, in an overabundance of caution, it recommends patients review statements received related to their medical care and, if there are services they did not receive, they should contact their provider. Hopebridge deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this may cause its patients and their families. To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, Hopebridge has implemented stronger access controls including but not limited to two factor authentication, IP address whitelisting and masking patient names on internal e-mails and reporting. 

For more information, please visit https://www.hopebridge.com/incident/.

Chelsea Thomas
Hopebridge
317-509-9078
cthomas@hopebridge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
