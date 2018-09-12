Hopebridge expanding pediatric therapy services for Autism into Georgia

Indianapolis, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first leases have been signed and construction is underway for the first set of Hopebridge centers in Georgia – opening first in Suwanee and Roswell. As the largest Autism therapy provider in the Midwest, Hopebridge is committed to helping children touched by Autism Spectrum Disorders and other developmental delays by providing quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Occupational, Speech, Feeding and Physical Therapies.

“We are committed to enhancing the lives of as many children with autism as possible. I am proud to extend our therapy services into Georgia, so we can bring a safe, fun, interdisciplinary learning environment into new neighborhoods closer to home for thousands of families,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “We are also excited to further strengthen our team of superhero therapists who are passionate about working in collaboration to help kids achieve their goals.”

Hopebridge360™: our multi-disciplinary therapy model

Our unique multi-disciplinary approach, Hopebridge360™, is an innovative and effective way to receive services to ensure that we are treating the whole child, not simply a diagnosis. Through the coordinated effort of our team of diverse specialists, we canoffer a wide range of benefits in our center-based therapy centers, like:

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for pediatric therapy

Insurance-recognized behavioral diagnostic evaluations

Interdisciplinary consulting and collaboration between ABA, Occupational, Physical, and Speech therapists

Rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions; including specific rooms to focus on gross motor skill development, pretend play, and reintegration into a school environment

Socialization with child’s peers to target specific social/pragmatic goals

“Hopebridge is one of the leading applied behavior analysis centers. Their interdisciplinary therapy model enhances the overall success of each patient by taking into consideration the whole child; treating challenges across many different areas,” said Dr. Michael Cameron, PhD, BCBA-D and Chief Scientific Officer for The Cedar Group and Hopebridge affiliate.





Creating new jobs to serve more children with autism and other developmental delays

Hopebridge continues to experience tremendous growth with these additional centers and will ultimately staff over 800 full and part-time team members in Georgia. Working in collaboration with pediatricians, schools and insurance companies, Hopebridge is a trusted partner and extension of their team to meet each child’s specific needs.

For a complete listing of Hopebridge centers, please visit www.hopebridge.com/centers.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing diagnostic services, personalized outpatient ABA, Occupational, Physical, Feeding and Speech Therapies for children touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder, behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need our services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge now operates in four states; Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia.

