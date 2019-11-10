Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hopscotch Benefit For Law Enforcement Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 12:40pm EST

BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burleson-based non-profit Blue Family Fund is excited to announce a fundraising event to benefit Texas based First Responders on January 17th 2020. The Blue Family Fund, in attempt to reach its goals, hopes to present this fundraiser in a way that speaks to the organization's quest to create more awareness for the educational scholarships and financial aid they provide to First Responders and their families. 

Nonprofit Logo

"We are very excited about this event," says Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund. "It's going to be a fun evening to share with the DFW community, all while supporting a great cause and bringing awareness to the needs of the families that have suffered an injury of or been left behind after losing a First Responder."

Through the Educational Assistance Scholarship award, the organization has shown light on a very important cause that affects all First Responder families. These men and women work hard and sacrifice every single day to keep the public safe from harm. However, they are people themselves, and they too, have hopes and dreams. The scholarship opportunities provided by Blue Family Fund aid First Responder dependants with educational financial assistance. This assistance helps take some of the burden off First Responders, allowing them to better support their families.  The organization consults its own Board of Directors in order to specify the best course of action at every instance.

Tickets for Hopscotch may be purchased via Eventbrite. However, only 300 tickets are available for this event and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are selling quickly, SO DON'T DELAY.  For more information, contact Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund, Stacey Magovern, at stacey@pointblanksafety.com, and can get the tickets to the event are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hopscotch-spirited-tasting-and-auction-benefiting-blue-family-fund-tickets-61500700250?aff=eprofsaved

About

Blue Family Fund is a 501c3 non-profit that provides scholarship opportunities and financial assistance to First Responder families in need. 100% of donations made to the Fund are donated directly to the families of injured or fallen First Responders through financial assistance or educational scholarships. The decisions made are considered individually and with the totality of circumstances involved in a particular instance. This is then taken up to the Board of Directors who, in turn, make the decision that would make the best benefit to as many First Responder families as possible.  Blue Family fund was founded by a family of First Responders in an attempt to give back to those who've given so much.

Contact: Stacey Magovern, Blue Family Fund
Phone: (682)433.3070
Email: stacey@pointblanksafety.com
Website: https://www.bluefamilyfund.org  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopscotch-benefit-for-law-enforcement-families-300955190.html

SOURCE Blue Family Fund, Inc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pCOMSCORE : War epic 'Midway' bests 'Doctor Sleep' at the box office
AQ
01:31pYUNJI : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Yunji Inc. – YJ
BU
01:16pMYRIAD GENETICS : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MYGN
BU
01:15pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – SONM
GL
01:09pZWIE : Call for Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01:04pRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : Boards of RNB's business areas
AQ
01:02pFORD MOTOR : electric vehicle chief sees more products, sales growth
AQ
01:02pZWIPE AS : intends to carry out a Rights Issue of up to 74 MNOK, 90 % covered in advance
AQ
01:01pRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : Kristian Lustin new CEO of RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS
AQ
01:01pBLACK KNIGHT : Rosen, a Leading Global Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. - BKI
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group