Hopscotch Benefit For Law Enforcement Families

BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burleson-based non-profit Blue Family Fund is excited to announce a fundraising event to benefit Texas based First Responders on January 17th 2020. The Blue Family Fund, in attempt to reach its goals, hopes to present this fundraiser in a way that speaks to the organization's quest to create more awareness for the educational scholarships and financial aid they provide to First Responders and their families.

"We are very excited about this event," says Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund. "It's going to be a fun evening to share with the DFW community, all while supporting a great cause and bringing awareness to the needs of the families that have suffered an injury of or been left behind after losing a First Responder."

Through the Educational Assistance Scholarship award, the organization has shown light on a very important cause that affects all First Responder families. These men and women work hard and sacrifice every single day to keep the public safe from harm. However, they are people themselves, and they too, have hopes and dreams. The scholarship opportunities provided by Blue Family Fund aid First Responder dependants with educational financial assistance. This assistance helps take some of the burden off First Responders, allowing them to better support their families. The organization consults its own Board of Directors in order to specify the best course of action at every instance.

Tickets for Hopscotch may be purchased via Eventbrite . However, only 300 tickets are available for this event and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are selling quickly, SO DON'T DELAY. For more information, contact Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund, Stacey Magovern, at stacey@pointblanksafety.com , and can get the tickets to the event are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hopscotch-spirited-tasting-and-auction-benefiting-blue-family-fund-tickets-61500700250?aff=eprofsaved

About

Blue Family Fund is a 501c3 non-profit that provides scholarship opportunities and financial assistance to First Responder families in need. 100% of donations made to the Fund are donated directly to the families of injured or fallen First Responders through financial assistance or educational scholarships. The decisions made are considered individually and with the totality of circumstances involved in a particular instance. This is then taken up to the Board of Directors who, in turn, make the decision that would make the best benefit to as many First Responder families as possible. Blue Family fund was founded by a family of First Responders in an attempt to give back to those who've given so much.

Contact: Stacey Magovern, Blue Family Fund

Phone: (682)433.3070

Email: stacey@pointblanksafety.com

Website: https://www.bluefamilyfund.org

