Horizon Discovery enters into license agreement with Cytovance Biologics for HD-BIOP3 Suspension adapted GS null CHO K1 cells

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, Inc. signed a non-exclusive license with Horizon Discovery for the use of their HD-BIOP3 Suspension adapted GS null CHO K1 cells. The Horizon CHO GS -/- cell line is available immediately for cell line development services performed out of their Oklahoma City based facilities.



The new cell line is part of a toolbox approach to CHO Cell Line Development, making the Cytovance offering of multiple cell lines for each molecule unique in the CDMO industry.

“We’re excited to add the Horizon CHO GS -/- cell line to our expanding CHO toolbox. The ability to interrogate multiple platform technologies in parallel enables Cytovance’s clients to rapidly find the best protein expression option for their program. Combined with a fully integrated development path, the CHO toolbox approach differentiates Cytovance among CDMOs,” states Jesse McCool, PhD, SVP of Research and Development Services at Cytovance Biologics. “We constantly strive to find and apply the best technologies."

“The Horizon platform is fully integrable with Cytovance’s Cell Line Development technologies and aggressive timelines. The selection of transfected cells and cell line stability are enhanced by the use of a host deficient in Glutamine Synthetase and a vector expressing the GS gene,” said John Mott, Ph.D., Sr. Advisor in Cell Line Development. “The resultant cell lines are capable of robust growth in Animal Component Free medium and express therapeutic proteins at competitive levels.”

