Horizon Discovery enters into license agreement with Cytovance Biologics for HD-BIOP3 Suspension adapted GS null CHO K1 cells

10/03/2018 | 11:01am CEST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, Inc. signed a non-exclusive license with Horizon Discovery for the use of their HD-BIOP3 Suspension adapted GS null CHO K1 cells. The Horizon CHO GS -/-  cell line is available immediately for cell line development services performed out of their Oklahoma City based facilities.

The new cell line is part of a toolbox approach to CHO Cell Line Development, making the Cytovance offering of multiple cell lines for each molecule unique in the CDMO industry.

“We’re excited to add the Horizon CHO GS -/-  cell line to our expanding CHO toolbox. The ability to interrogate multiple platform technologies in parallel enables Cytovance’s clients to rapidly find the best protein expression option for their program. Combined with a fully integrated development path, the CHO toolbox approach differentiates Cytovance among CDMOs,” states Jesse McCool, PhD, SVP of Research and Development Services at Cytovance Biologics. “We constantly strive to find and apply the best technologies."

“The Horizon platform is fully integrable with Cytovance’s Cell Line Development technologies and aggressive timelines. The selection of transfected cells and cell line stability are enhanced by the use of a host deficient in Glutamine Synthetase and a vector expressing the GS gene,” said John Mott, Ph.D., Sr. Advisor in Cell Line Development. “The resultant cell lines are capable of robust growth in Animal Component Free medium and express therapeutic proteins at competitive levels.”

About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com
Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") headquartered in Cambridge UK, is a world leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies. Horizon designs and engineers’ cells using its translational genomics platform, a highly precise and flexible suite of DNA editing tools (rAAV, ZFN, CRISPR and Transposon) and, following the acquisition of Dharmacon, Inc., its functional genomics platform comprising gene knockdown (RNAi) and gene expression (cDNA, ORF) tools, for research and clinical applications that advance human health. Horizon’s platforms and capabilities enable researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cell lines.

About Cytovance Biologics
Cytovance® Biologics is a contract development manufacturing company specializing in the cGMP production of therapeutic proteins and antibodies from mammalian cell culture, microbial fermentation, transgenic processes, and small scale "flex suite" programs. In addition, Cytovance offers process development services, cell line development, purification development, stability testing, and regulatory support services, all from its Oklahoma City state-of-the-art facilities.

Media Contact
Cheryl Tuck
ctuck@cytovance.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
