Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Horizon Fitness : Brings the Streaming Workout Revolution to the Masses with New IC7.9 Indoor Cycle and 7.8AT Treadmill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:35am EST

Expanded home cardio lineup easily syncs with popular streaming fitness classes

Horizon Fitness, a leading provider of high-performance home exercise equipment, continues to redefine the in-home cardio experience with the introduction of the Studio Series indoor cycle and treadmills. The new product lineup makes it virtually effortless for users to stream any live and on-demand fitness class of their choice, at a fraction of the price.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005633/en/

Horizon 7.8AT Treadmill (Photo: Business Wire)

Horizon 7.8AT Treadmill (Photo: Business Wire)

“The IC7.9 Indoor Cycle and our Studio Series treadmills are designed to keep pace with the world-class trainers from Peloton, Studio.live and other streaming fitness apps – without sacrificing budget or product quality,” said Mike Olson, executive vice president of sporting goods and e-commerce, Horizon Fitness. “We see a major shift in how people are working out at home, following faster-paced, trainer-led workouts that require more frequent adjustments. That’s why our new Studio Series line completely rethinks the way users control the equipment and ensures fast, smooth transitions between intervals.”

The flagship products in the series are the IC7.9 Indoor Cycle and 7.8AT Treadmill. Also new this season are the T303 Treadmill and 7.4AT Treadmill.

Studio Series product highlights include:

  • Horizon IC7.9 Indoor Cycle ($799)
    • Precision resistance lever easily adjusts from zero to 100 percent, providing riders with fast, easily repeatable changes in intensity
    • Premium components, including an aluminum flywheel with non-friction, magnetic resistance for a quiet ride, plus dual-sided pedals for clip-in cycling shoes or sneakers
    • Integrated media holder positions your trainer or other entertainment choices front and center
    • LCD console displays key training metrics, including true cadence feedback
    • Fully adjustable seat and handlebar positioning for a perfect fit
  • Horizon 7.8AT Treadmill ($1,799)
    • Highly responsive, QuickDial™ controls simplify speed and incline adjustments allowing runners to change settings without breaking stride
    • RapidSync™ Performance Drive System for 33 percent faster speed and incline changes to maximize interval workouts
    • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity allows users to stream a variety of media through integrated speakers, while tracking important metrics like heart rate and more
    • Multiple tablet holders provide options for placing your media without blocking feedback displays

Both the IC7.9 and 7.8AT are currently available online and at select fitness retailers throughout the U.S., including Dick’s Sporting Goods. For more information on these machines, or to view other Horizon equipment, please visit www.horizonfitness.com.

About Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness is a subsidiary of Johnson Health Tech, a worldwide leader in the exercise equipment industry for more than 40 years. Horizon Fitness designs, manufactures and sells a wide assortment of award-winning fitness equipment for residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, indoor cycles, exercise bikes and rowing machines.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pLF AI Welcomes ONNX, Ecosystem for Interoperable AI Models, as Graduate Project
PR
12:01pDAIWA SECURITIES : Japanese company to launch microfinance services
AQ
12:01pDUNKIN' : Drops Exclusive Holiday Merch On First-Ever Online Pop-Up Shop
PR
12:00pMogo Finance announces EUR 25 million tap on its corporate bond
AQ
12:00pLATVIJAS GAZE : Kirill Seleznev reappointed chairman of Latvijas Gaze Council
AQ
12:00pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Conversion of Securities
AQ
12:00pKBC GROUP : 14 November 2019 – information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
GL
12:00pXero unveils deeper integrations with Microsoft Office 365, Google, HubSpot and more to solve the small business data silo
GL
12:00pWhite Metal Files Environmental Clearance Certificates for Its Namibian Copper-Silver Properties and Initiates Planning of Exploration Programs
NE
12:00pSitetracker and Carahsoft Partner to Manage Deployment of Critical Infrastructure for Government Agencies
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group