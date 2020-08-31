Horizon Media Awarded Rocky Mountain Honda Dealer Media Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands, announced today that it has been named media AOR for the Rocky Mountain Honda Dealer Association, effective immediately. The scope of work includes strategic planning, activation, measurement and analytics across all media, and sports marketing and sponsorships that will be handled by Scout, Horizon Media’s sports and entertainment business unit.

The Rocky Mountain Honda dealers serve local communities across the Rocky Mountain, Colorado area with 14 locations from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Grand Junction, comprising one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in the country. The decision to award the business to Horizon Media followed a competitive review process overseen by the Rocky Mountain Honda Dealer review committee.

During the six-month review process, Horizon Media focused on demonstrating its expertise and insights in navigating the complex consumer journey that exists in the automotive category. Led by data, Horizon’s omni-channel approach is in lockstep with the strategic, entrepreneurial mindset of the dealers. Horizon Media is looking to maximize the value of every marketing investment, drive improved business outcomes and help grow the Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers into market leaders.

The award of the business expands Horizon Media’s relationship with the Honda regional dealer groups as Horizon currently works with the Southern California Honda Dealers, the Tri-State Honda Dealers Association and the North Texas Honda Dealers Association.

“The Honda brand is known for reliability, safety and comfort, and we look forward to growing Honda’s market share and driving sales for the Rocky Mountain dealers,” said Nancy Blucher, SVP Managing Director at Horizon Media. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Honda through this new partnership with the Rocky Mountain Dealer Association, having demonstrated throughout our 11 years of working with Honda DAAs, the importance of having an agency that is a true business partner, one that is agile and informed,” said Blucher.

The win continues Horizon Media’s significant new business momentum, with the agency recently being awarded the reported $180 million CBS media business covering CBS, CBS All Access and Showtime, with further announcements pending.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of approximately $9 billion and over 2,400 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to the AdAge Datacenter.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal, and was named by Fortune as a best place to work for Diversity, Women and Millennials.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned a host of industry accolades and, in 2019, garnered the industry’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.