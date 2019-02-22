Horizon Media Partners with the University of Miami School of Communication and Prominent Parkland National Non-Profit Organizations to Drive Gun Reform

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, a leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights, announced today that it is partnering with nationally recognized Parkland non-profits and with the University of Miami School of Communication in the fight against gun violence. February 14 marked the one-year anniversary of the mass school shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Horizon hopes to turn tragedy into change with this unique and important partnership.

In the wake of the mass shootings in Parkland, several important organizations emerged as national leaders in the fight against gun violence and the immediate need for gun reform. The organizations were launched by the students and survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and by the friends, families and loved ones of those who lost their lives that day.

Parkland organizations such as societalreform.org, shinemsd.ord, changetheref.org, branchesofbravery.org, rose to national prominence and have continued to grow and push for gun reform. During this past year, they have continued to raise awareness, expanded their base of members, volunteers and advocates, and fought tirelessly to influence public opinion and the call for immediate action by our political leaders. This year, Horizon Media and the University of Miami School of Communication are taking decisive action in putting their marketing expertise to work in support of these Parkland national gun reform organizations.

Each year, the School of Communication at the University of Miami hosts “Philadthropy,” a unique and frenetic 24-hour marketing hackathon where 130-150 students and faculty bring together their marketing skills to serve South Florida non-profit organizations. In a dynamic collaboration of innovation and creativity, teams of the university’s top marketing students bring a fresh perspective to ongoing challenges and develop new marketing campaigns to bring renewed energy to existing public advocacy initiatives.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Philadthropy and, as the Parkland gun reform organizations look to turn hard-fought public awareness into legislative action, the University of Miami has chosen to focus this year’s hackathon event entirely on the Parkland groups. The event takes place at the University of Miami School of Communication and runs from this Friday, February 22 at 11am until Saturday, February 23 at noon.

“After 10 years in the making, the collective efforts of the students, faculty and alumni at the University of Miami will create work that truly has the ability to affect change and join one of the most important conversations in our country right now, on a national scale. It seems as if Philadthropy has finally reached its greatest potential,” said Meryl Eve Blau, Assistant Professor of Practice at the University of Miami.

Horizon is making a significant commitment to the Parkland groups by supporting the creation and implementation of new campaigns with its talent, thought leadership and the full depth of the agency’s resources and proprietary platforms. Horizon will leverage richer and more nuanced consumer insights, drive more effective messaging, targeting and amplification, to better connect with people in every corner of our nation and inspire our legislators to finally take decisive action in the fight to end gun violence. Effective immediately, Horizon will also be working the Parkland organizations as pro bono clients, committing its agency resources and working with its media partners to secure significant pro bono national and local media to support and amplify the new campaigns.

Bill Koenigsberg, Horizon’s President, CEO and Founder, was the driving force behind this significant commitment as a prominent University of Miami alumnus and a long-time university benefactor. “Advertising has the power to appeal to our hearts, our minds, and to change human behavior. We can think of no better way to deploy our resources, and no cause more in need of immediate action than stopping the tragic cycle of gun violence in our country,” said Koenigsberg.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is a global leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, will be inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame on April 30, 2019, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.