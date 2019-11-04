Horizon Media Study Finds Increased Trust in Trump for a Few Could Sway Results in 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the world’s largest independent media agency, today announced findings of its ongoing Finger On The pulse poll. Each week, Horizon Media tracks and publishes how news and cultural events can shape or shift people’s thinking and behavior.



Last week, it was reported that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces. Using its Finger on the Pulse panel, Horizon Media asked 725 people two fundamental questions: 1) Whether they approved or disapproved of how President Trump is handling his job as President. 2) How hearing the news about the ISIS leader impacted their trust in President Trump when it comes to national security and foreign policy.

The findings were that while most people appear to be intractable about their beliefs regarding the President, 7% of people who stated they disapprove of the President said that this news made them trust President Trump more in the fields of national security and foreign policy. As we head into an increasingly polarized election season, one likely to be characterized by inflexible positions among most people, will this 7% of Disapprovers become the small yet potentially vital force who can change the course of the U.S. election.

When asked a straightforward approve/disapprove question about how President Trump is handling his job, 42% respondents state they approve, while 58% disapprove (as context, on 10/30/19 Fivethirtyeight states that approval is at 39.8% and disapproval at 54.5%).

When it comes to those who approve of the job he is doing, 67% say the news about the ISIS leader made them trust President Trump more, and 33% said it didn’t change their opinion. No Approvers said they trust him less. For Disapprovers, 15% said the news made them trust President Trump even less, while 78% said it didn’t change their opinion. However, 7% of Disapprovers said the news actually made them trust the President more.

Horizon’s findings show that political affiliation raises some intriguing findings, with Republicans being steadfast in their support of the President, while some Democrats and many Independents show that news like this can allow them to change their opinion. For Democrats, 15% trust the President more based on this news (with 68% stating no change and 18% stating they trust him less). For Independents, 35% state they trust the President more (with 59% stating no change and 6% stating they trust him less). For Republicans, 65% state they trust the President more based on this news (with 33% stating no change and 0% stating they trust him less).

