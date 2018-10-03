Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Horizons ETFs Trust I Announces the Appointment of New Portfolio Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizons ETF Trust I (the "Trust") announced today the addition of three portfolio managers to three series of the Trust (the "Funds"):  Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX) and Horizons DAX Germany ETF (DAX). Effective September 4, 2018, Chang Kim, James Ong and Nam To will join Jonathan Molchan as portfolio managers of each Fund. 

Global X Funds logo. (PRNewsfoto/Global X Funds)

Messrs. Kim, Ong and To currently are portfolio managers for Global X Funds and hold various positions at Global X Management Company LLC.

The Horizons ETF Group:

The Horizons ETFs Group consists of innovative financial services companies offering regional families of ETFs in Canada, Colombia, Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United States. Currently, all of the ETFs offered by these companies use the Horizons ETFs' brand with the exception of the 'BetaShares' family of ETFs in Australia and the 'Mirae Asset Tiger ETFs' family in Korea. All of the Horizons ETFs Group companies and affiliates are subsidiaries of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.

As of June 30, 2018, Horizons ETF Group total global AUM stood at US $21 billion.

Horizons ETFs Management (US) LLC is the investment advisor of the Funds. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Horizons ETFs Management (US), LLC or any of its affiliates.

Before investing you should carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in their respective prospectus which can be found at https://horizonsetfsus.com/ . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Individual shares of the Horizons-branded exchange traded funds may be purchased or sold in the secondary market throughout the regular trading day. However, shares are not individually redeemable directly from the Funds. Each Fund issues and redeems shares on a continuous basis, at NAV, only in blocks of at least 50,000 shares ("Creation Units"), principally in-kind for securities included in the relevant Index. Horizons ETFs Funds' Shares are bought and sold at market price (not net asset value), are not individually redeemable, and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, consisting of 50,000 Shares. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizons-etfs-trust-i-announces-the-appointment-of-new-portfolio-managers-300724100.html

SOURCE Global X Funds


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aELECTROVAYA : Provides Business Update
AQ
12:53aNIPPON CHEMI CON : to pay $60 million fine for price fixing - U.S. Justice Department
RE
12:52aSTEIN MART : Suspect in Stein Mart 'savage' fatal beating had four stints in prison
AQ
12:51aVALENS GROWORKS : Secures exclusive rights for ip & beverage brands with tarukino holdings inc.
AQ
12:50aZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
RE
12:50aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cronos, Skechers and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:48aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Outsourced trading
PU
12:48aHS FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS : Can unbeatens survive another week?
AQ
12:48aNEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
AC
12:47aBAE : Manchester sets $225K annual payment in lieu of taxes for defense giant BAE Systems expansion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.