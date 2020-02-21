Log in
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Investments in Offshore Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/21/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the horizontal directional drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.75 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005029/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing investments in offshore projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31223

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our horizontal directional drilling market report covers the following areas:

  • Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size
  • Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Trends
  • Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing trend of integrated directional drilling technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next few years.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the horizontal directional drilling market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International Inc. and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the horizontal directional drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the horizontal directional drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the horizontal directional drilling market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of horizontal directional drilling market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
