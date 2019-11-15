DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Bond

Hörmann Industries GmbH adjusts earnings forecast for 2019 entire year



Kirchseeon, 15 November 2019 - The management of Hörmann Industries GmbH (corporate bonds, WKN: A2AAZG and WKN: A2TSCH) has adjusted the Group's earnings forecast for the current 2019 financial year. Accordingly, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of EUR 21.5 million to EUR 23.0 million are now expected for 2019 as a whole. Previously, EBIT of around EUR 25 million had been forecasted. With regard to the sales of the Hörmann Group, however, the management still expects a range between EUR 590 million and EUR 600 million.

This earnings adjustment is mainly attributable to the most recent development in the Automotive division. Due to delays in the relocation of production to the Banovce plant in Slovakia, the cost savings are realized at a later date. In addition, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019, there has been a volatile reduction in production volumes in the commercial vehicle industry. These negative developments overlap with the high order situation and capacity utilization in the first nine months, which are still having an impact. These factors are expected to result in a less favourable material and personnel cost ratio. In response, the earnings forecast is adjusted.



