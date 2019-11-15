Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hörmann Industries GmbH : adjusts earnings forecast for 2019 entire year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:00am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Bond
Hörmann Industries GmbH adjusts earnings forecast for 2019 entire year

15-Nov-2019 / 14:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hörmann Industries GmbH adjusts earnings forecast for 2019 entire year
 

Kirchseeon, 15 November 2019 - The management of Hörmann Industries GmbH (corporate bonds, WKN: A2AAZG and WKN: A2TSCH) has adjusted the Group's earnings forecast for the current 2019 financial year. Accordingly, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of EUR 21.5 million to EUR 23.0 million are now expected for 2019 as a whole. Previously, EBIT of around EUR 25 million had been forecasted. With regard to the sales of the Hörmann Group, however, the management still expects a range between EUR 590 million and EUR 600 million.

This earnings adjustment is mainly attributable to the most recent development in the Automotive division. Due to delays in the relocation of production to the Banovce plant in Slovakia, the cost savings are realized at a later date. In addition, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019, there has been a volatile reduction in production volumes in the commercial vehicle industry. These negative developments overlap with the high order situation and capacity utilization in the first nine months, which are still having an impact. These factors are expected to result in a less favourable material and personnel cost ratio. In response, the earnings forecast is adjusted.
 

Contact:
Hörmann Industries GmbH ? Hauptstrasse 45-47 ? 85614 Kirchseeon
Phone: 08091 5630-0 ? Fax: 08091 5630-195

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG ? Frederic Hilke ? Phone: 0221 9140-970 ? Email: hoermann@ir-on.com

15-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

914489  15-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914489&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pCENTURYLINK, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02:25pDIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:24pBOND RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - BJB
AQ
02:24pCerberus Acquires Off Lease Only
BU
02:22pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pELKEM AS : A - Minutes from the extraordinary general meeting 15 November 2019
AQ
02:21pMemfault Emerges from Stealth, Announces $2.5M Funding Led by Uncork Capital and Launch of the First Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Hardware Devices
GL
02:19pJOHN BRUNO : Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD
RE
02:19pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Extraordinary Opportunity to Experience the World's 6G Hotspot Followed by the World's First Open 5G Cyber Security Hackathon in Oulu, Finland
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group