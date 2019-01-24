Hornet Has Officially Changed 'The Gay App' Forever

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornet, the world's premier gay social network with 25 million users globally, has declared a rapid shift of men using gay apps, 100 days after launching its Version 5 with a brand-new home experience that makes it easier than ever to connect in more meaningful ways.

Now, more than 60% of Hornet's active users are engaging with content on the new home feed, which surfaces queer-relevant content, by liking, commenting or posting content themselves. Content helps users to identify interests and shifts the focus of connecting with other gay men away from their physical proximity, features or stats, which were the hallmarks of the first generation of gay apps. Content includes in-depth Stories , Instagram-like moments of people's lives or video, and is posted by users, Hornet's own editorial team, and recognizable influencers like Zeke Thomas , Sina Grace and Andy Lalwani .

"Engagement times are up 20% across the board," says Christof Wittig, co-founder and CEO of Hornet. "People browse the feed and discover aspects of gay life digitally that were not accessible to them before. No matter whether their interests lie in entertainment, sports, culture, sexual health or travel, Hornet enables gay men to connect with a network of many millions of gay men in a relevant and safe way."

Hornet is already the number one gay app in markets like France, Russia, Brazil, Turkey and Taiwan, and is rapidly expanding its sizable user base in the United States. Correspondingly, original daily content is created across multiple languages, by Hornet users in different regions. Every day, over 1 million users upload real-time moments from their lives and chat with other users on the network.

Users confirm that gay men care about more than hooking up : "There's all kinds of people on Hornet. I have a boyfriend, and I use Hornet because I can find great conversations," says Ozan . "As a Moderator and Health Ambassador, I can help people by offering advice. The app has been a great way for me to meet nice people and spark friendships."

The Hornet feed is also a favorite feature of Maxim , who likes sharing Moments from his own life and likes seeing others' posts, too. Artois is also a fan of Hornet's community programs, which he says "help establish social responsibility among users." He likes the articles available inside the app, which he notes enable users to follow what's going on around the world. He says: "I trust Hornet and the team behind it. I think it's the most responsible gay app around, and the most advanced and up-to-date."

"According to AppAnnie ( appannie.com ), over 90% of gay men are not using a gay app today," says Wittig, "because they loathe the limited utility for dating or hooking up provided by incumbent apps. It is our mission to give gay men of all walks of life a digital home to connect in many and more meaningful ways."

