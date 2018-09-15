Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2019, a Feast of Flowers, Horticulture and the Garden Industry

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The 21st Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co.,Ltd, will be held from April 20-22, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W2-W5) with a 50,000 sqm show scale.

In recent years, people's demands for life quality have been increasingly raised. "Green Life" is no longer just a slogan but a common development of society. Based on Chinese flowers and horticultural consumption, it has changed from group consumption to mass consumption, from festival/stage consumption to daily and annual consumption. The consumption pattern is more personalized and diversified. Moreover, the consumption range has also been expanded from urban cities to rural areas. Although regions such as Yunnan, Shandong, and Guangdong are the main producing base of flowers, pot plants and seedlings, China still needs much more imported varieties and high-quality products to meet the needs of new consumption.

For both major brands and small business to release new products in China, attending Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai is a must. The 21st show will be launched in Shanghai New International Exhibition Center from 20-22 April 2019. The show will bring the latest trends and technologies of flowers, horticultural and the garden industry to the world again.

Expanded scale and progressive quality

Hortiflorexpo IPM is organized by China Flower Association and managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd and China Great Wall International Exhibition. It is held alternately in Shanghai and Beijing each spring. For 20 years, it has been consistently supported and praised by the industry and has become the most prestigious show in Asia.

In 2017, it welcomed close to 800 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, USA, Canada, Israel, Lithuania, Estonia, Ecuador, Colombia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, UAE, Japan, Thailand, India, Norway, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and China's Taiwan Region. Meanwhile, 9 countries and regions have gathered as 9 pavilions to exhibit their latest products and ideas.

In 2019, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will be expanded to 50,000m2, with a larger scale and well managed overall lay out. Exhibits range from cut flowers to pot plants, bonsai, ornamental plants, nursery stock, seeds, seedlings, bulbs, ground cover, artificial plants, biological technology, project design, floricultural materials, garden machinery, greenhouse equipments, irrigation, tissue culture, the Internet of Agricultural things, garden furniture, green roofing, vertical greening, city landscape, outdoor entertainment, waterscape, logistics and relevant supportive products.

Share new trends of industry at fringe programs

A series of fringe programs is another highlight of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai. In 2017, led by 16 of the worlds' top florists from 6 countries, the flower arrangement show offered an absolutely rare opportunity to enjoy various schools of flower arrangement such as Japanese Ohararyu and Ikenobo, Western, Korean, and Chinese art. More than 2,000 people, including professionals, are attracted to the stage to be part of this great show.

Another feature of the show is its well organized fringe programs that enable peers to share their minds and experience in three days. In 2017, fringe programs included Holland Day, Chinese Technology and Application Research Conference for New Garden Products and Young Plants, Vertical Greening and Sponge City Forum, Latest Flower and Nursery Plant Technology Promotion Conference, Special Consumer Forum for Home Gardening, and Micro Bonsai Conference.

China, the international stage with possibilities in flowers, horticultural and the garden industry

Each Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai is a visual feast and a gathering of talents. Whether it is a leading enterprise or small business, the distinctive features of participants are demonstrated on this stage, and thus become a powerful force to change the trends of the Chinese market. With the increasingly mature consumer market in the fields of flowers, horticulture and gardening in China, it is more necessary to strengthen inter-industry and cross-industry exchanges and cooperation between countries and learn from each other.

The 21st Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will be held in Shanghai in April 2019. Undoubtedly, it will bring a new wave of green development to create an international platform for information interaction, innovation linkage and brand service.

