Hortonworks : Announcing the Release of the First HDP 3 Sandbox!

We are excited to announce the release of the first Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) 3 Sandbox. The Hortonworks sandbox is a great way to test drive some of the latest features found in HDP 3. The sandbox, a single node environment, is packed with 100% open-source Apache Projects that will allow you to explore Big Data and Data Science within minutes.

Explore the brand new Ambari UI:

View the New Ambari Features

Create and query Hive tables with Data Analytics Studio (DAS):

DAS helps users perform operations on Hive tables and provides recommendations for optimizing the performance of their queries. Learn more about DAS.

Learn more about what drives HDP 3 such as Hadoop 3, Hive 3.1 and otherenhancements.

SANDBOX FLAVORS

The sandbox is available for the following Virtual Environments:

Select your Sandbox Flavor, download, deploy and play with your new HDP 3 sandbox in minutes.

SANDBOX DEPLOYMENT VIDEOS

Deploy your sandbox with confidence by following along these new sandbox deployment videos.

TUTORIALS

Explore the first HDP 3 sandbox by following along with our tutorials. All tutorials have been carefully tested, validated and updated.

STAY CURRENT

MORE RESOURCES