Hortonworks : Announcing the Release of the First HDP 3 Sandbox!

We are excited to announce the release of the first Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) 3 Sandbox. The Hortonworks sandbox is a great way to test drive some of the latest features found in HDP 3. The sandbox, a single node environment, is packed with 100% open-source Apache Projects that will allow you to explore Big Data and Data Science within minutes.
Explore the brand new Ambari UI:
View the New Ambari Features
Create and query Hive tables with Data Analytics Studio (DAS):
DAS helps users perform operations on Hive tables and provides recommendations for optimizing the performance of their queries. Learn more about DAS.
Learn more about what drives HDP 3 such as Hadoop 3, Hive 3.1 and otherenhancements.
SANDBOX FLAVORS
The sandbox is available for the following Virtual Environments:
Select your Sandbox Flavor, download, deploy and play with your new HDP 3 sandbox in minutes.
SANDBOX DEPLOYMENT VIDEOS
Deploy your sandbox with confidence by following along these new sandbox deployment videos.
TUTORIALS
Explore the first HDP 3 sandbox by following along with our tutorials. All tutorials have been carefully tested, validated and updated.
https://hortonworks.com/tutorials/
STAY CURRENT
Stay up to date with the latest news by subscribing to the Hortonworks Newsletter.
MORE RESOURCES
-
Learn more about the HDP 3 highlights
-
Apache Hadoop 3 Blog Series - Recap
-
Explore the HDP 3 Documentation
-
Fun projects using HDP 3
-
Data Science Engineering Platform HDP 3.0 Hybrid Secure Scalable
-
Autonomous Car demo using HDP 3.0 on the main stage atDWS18
-
Need more help? Visit the Hortonworks Community Connection(HCC) and interact directly with the community and our development team.
Disclaimer
Hortonworks Inc. published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:24:04 UTC