Hortonworks : Celebrating Hortonworks Customers on Global Customer Experience Day – October 2, 2018!

'Customers are our lifeline at Hortonworks. Our goal is to help them achieve their goals and objectives faster and more efficiently. We put them at the center of everything we do, which leads to a strong partnership, and promotes advocacy along their journey with us. It's a win-win for everyone.' - Rob Bearden, CEO, Hortonworks

We are excited to celebrate Customer Experience (CX) Day! CX Day is an annual event with participation across industries and organizations globally. This day is special-allowing organizations, like Hortonworks, to acknowledge and thank our customers for their leadership and innovation. In addition, we want to celebrate our employees and the great work they do every day to create meaningful customer connections.

We live in the age of the customer; they expect their relationship with organizations to start at the first point of interaction: through a phone call, a visit to your website, or face-to-face at an event. As consumers, we expect the same experience so why would our customers settle for anything less-they actually won't!

View more of our fantastic customers!

Customers have choices where, when, and how they want to do business with you. At Hortonworks, a 100% open-source global data management company, we place customers at the center, creating personalized experiences at every point in their journey. Creating a great experience, every time, is paramount for us.

'To be first we start with the customer. We are resolutely focused on their success from day one of their journey with us whether we are delivering their business outcomes or enabling them to do the same. We get things done right first time and aim for success-nothing short of excellence will suffice.'

-Nicholas Eayrs, Vice President, Professional Services EMEA

'We recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for our customers. Thus, we put emphasis on what each customer needs, tailoring our services and engagement models to meet and exceed those needs. We strive to stay nimble to adopt ever-changing customer expectations keeping them happy and well supported with our services'. -Su Parente, Manager, Customer Success

'Customer Experience allows us to partner with our customers during their entire journey with Hadoop. Including getting started and ensuring stability for critical business applications with their dedicated on-site Premier team. Building a long-term relationship, listening and advocating for customers, enables us to proactively avoid issues before they happen and create a safe environment for customers to drive to success.' -Jason Longpre, Senior Director, Premier Support

'Hortonworks Community Connection (HCC) is where open source users, developers-big data subject matter experts and Hortonworks-come together to help resolve challenges. Customers can 'crowd source' an answer and leverage the power of the community. HCC enables collaboration to improve the overall customer experience.' -Bill Brooks, Community Manager

Join us in recognizing and celebrating our Hortonworks customers on global Customer Experience Day!