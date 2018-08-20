Hospital Council of Northern and Central California Selects Ohio Executive Bryan Bucklew as New President and CEO

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Bucklew, President and CEO of the Greater Dayton Hospital Association in Dayton, Ohio, has been selected as the new President and CEO of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California.

Bucklew has led the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) since 2005. Under his leadership, the organization became a leading voice in Ohio on a variety of health care issues, including Medicaid reimbursement, mental and behavioral health, prescription drug coordination and substance abuse care.

As the chair of the Dayton Region Mental and Behavioral Health Task Force, Bucklew led his community's response to the redesign of the mental and behavioral health system. Additionally, he established a collaborative partnership with the University of Dayton physical therapy doctoral program, which resulted in a 57 percent increase in locally graduated and employed physical therapists in Dayton area hospitals.

Bucklew also was the driving force behind the creation of an innovative clinical partnership between three major health systems in the Dayton area called Ascend Clinical Research. The organization is focused on the development of new technologies and products designed to improve patient care outcomes.

"The Hospital Council is fortunate to have Bryan as its next leader. He has the experience, knowledge, acumen and character to guide the Council and its hospitals into the future," said Hospital Council Board of Directors Chair Judy Coffey, Senior Vice President/Area Manager, Marin/Sonoma Area, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Prior to joining GDAHA, Bucklew was vice president of public policy and economic development for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. He began his career serving as district director for former Rep. Tony P. Hall (D-Ohio).

Bucklew, a native of Ohio, earned a Bachelor's degree in political science from Wright State University and a Master's degree in public administration from the University of Dayton. He also has served in leadership positions on numerous boards and community programs, and was named one of Dayton's Most Influential Business Leaders.

"I have known Bryan for many years," said Carmela Coyle, President and CEO of the California Hospital Association. "He is an outstanding leader and innovative association executive, and will work tirelessly to help our members provide high quality health care and improve the health status of the communities they serve."

Bucklew will be relocating to Sacramento with his family this fall, and will begin his new role October 22, 2018.

Bucklew replaces Arthur A. Sponseller, who is retiring after leading the Hospital Council since 2005. Under Sponseller's leadership, the Hospital Council became recognized among local and regional government leaders as a credible voice for hospitals and an advocate for strong, patient-supportive health-care policy positions.

To ensure continuity in leadership and executive management at the Hospital Council, Sponseller will continue to serve as a resource for Bucklew through the end of the year.

The Hospital Council is a nonprofit hospital and health system trade association dedicated to advocating for its member hospitals at the local and regional level and in support of the California Hospital Association at the state and federal level. The organization, established in 1961, represents 185 hospitals and health systems in 50 of California's 58 counties—from Kern County to the Oregon border. Hospital Council's membership includes hospitals and health systems ranging from small, rural hospitals to large, urban medical centers. In total, the Hospital Council represents more than 37,000 licensed hospital beds.

