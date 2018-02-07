Log in
Hospital discharge statistics 2018: 2.7 million hospital stays, thereof 150 000 in rehabilitation

11/18/2019 | 03:55am EST

Press release: 12.130-196/19

Vienna,2019-11-18 - In 2018, 2 702 221 hospital stays (discharges) were documented in Austrian hospitals, according to Statistics Austria. The vast majority of them were in the acute care sector (94%) and a further 5.7% (154 493 cases) were in inpatient rehabilitation facilities - four times as many as at the beginning of electronic recording in 1989. At that time, rehabilitation usually lasted four weeks; today, rehabilitation is completed after three weeks in most cases.

Rehabilitation is mostly aimed at treating diseases of the musculoskeletal system (36%). Arthroses of the knee and hip joint alone account for a good 17%, diseases of the spine and back for around 13% of all diagnoses. A fifth of all stays serves the rehabilitation for diseases of the circulatory system, a further 12% are for rehabilitation after injuries.

A comparison between women and men shows quite different diagnostic profiles. While almost 42% of all women's rehabilitations serve to treat diseases of the musculoskeletal system, the analogous percentage among men is just below 31%. On the other hand, rehabilitation for diseases of the circulatory system is significantly more common among men than among women (27% versus 15%); the number of stays due to coronary heart disease or heart attack is almost three times higher among men than among women.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 08:54:05 UTC
