Hospital discharge statistics 2018: 2.7 million hospital stays, thereof 150 000 in rehabilitation

Press release: 12.130-196/19

Vienna,2019-11-18 - In 2018, 2 702 221 hospital stays (discharges) were documented in Austrian hospitals, according to Statistics Austria. The vast majority of them were in the acute care sector (94%) and a further 5.7% (154 493 cases) were in inpatient rehabilitation facilities - four times as many as at the beginning of electronic recording in 1989. At that time, rehabilitation usually lasted four weeks; today, rehabilitation is completed after three weeks in most cases.

Rehabilitation is mostly aimed at treating diseases of the musculoskeletal system (36%). Arthroses of the knee and hip joint alone account for a good 17%, diseases of the spine and back for around 13% of all diagnoses. A fifth of all stays serves the rehabilitation for diseases of the circulatory system, a further 12% are for rehabilitation after injuries.

A comparison between women and men shows quite different diagnostic profiles. While almost 42% of all women's rehabilitations serve to treat diseases of the musculoskeletal system, the analogous percentage among men is just below 31%. On the other hand, rehabilitation for diseases of the circulatory system is significantly more common among men than among women (27% versus 15%); the number of stays due to coronary heart disease or heart attack is almost three times higher among men than among women.

