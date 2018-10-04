Hospitality Entrepreneur and Nightlife Pro Robert Kennedy Shapes Nightlife Culture in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Hospitality & Nightlight Veteran, Robert Kennedy or simply ''Kennedy'', has seen the evolution of Los Angeles nightlife and its many changes. As a savvy nightlife entrepreneur, Kennedy launched over 30+ venues, formed strategic brand partnerships and built an impressive clientele for over a decade. Kennedy is one of the most sought-after professionals in the industry and is responsible for curating Hollywood's culture.

Kennedy foresaw traditional nightlife tactics becoming irrelevant in Hollywood. He strategically moved toward using social influence as a form of currency, which created a demand for his high net-worth clientele and influence in popular culture. Kennedy has strategically curated crowds for the most exclusive venues and creating marquee nights for Greystone Manor and Richie Akiva's 1Oak in Los Angeles.

Implementing to new concept innovations and venue design for creative spaces, Kennedy is amongst the most sought-after hospitality pros in the game. It's all about the experience and the company you keep. Nightlife with Kennedy is a lifestyle, it's an eclectic mix of celebrities, models, emerging artists, musicians, marketing executives and business investors, all chasing their dreams, all aspiring for more.

Unique décor and ''Instagrammable'' areas that drive social media engagement are Kennedy's special touch when launching new venues. His methods of curating marquee nights specifically to his audience proved to be key in his success and growth on social media. Keeping his ear to the street and eye towards the culture, Kennedy is a key player in LA nightlife.

Kennedy has made it a mission to stay current on trends in numerous fields. Knowing what's cool or what's about to trend in 6 months and influencer curation is an indispensable asset. His career path has led him into the world of Strategic Marketing and Consulting for brands. He's worked with brand clients such as: Jordan Brand, Budweiser & Bud Light, Samsung, T-Mobile and collaborated with PR & Marketing Agencies for special event and influencer campaigns.

His tenure in nightlife granted him the opportunity to venture into other business avenues. Kennedy has now added ''Restaurateur'' to his ever-growing resume. Specifically, a Mexican plant based vegan restaurant. The knowledge gained from each venue he assisted in launching is being poured into his and his new business partner's new endeavor. Sugar Taco is sure to become a household name in the near future.

Kennedy set his sights on the cannabis industry and seized an opportunity which he took a current business model to new heights. High Grade took Kennedy's invaluable input and marketing strategy and it proved to be a significant return on investment to his new business partners.

