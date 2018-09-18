Host Analytics Goes on the Road: “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming for You”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Analytics , the leading innovator of cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced its cross-country “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You” roadshow . The events, each featuring presentations from finance experts, will give attendees the tactical and organizational tools necessary to move beyond spreadsheets in critical financial planning, budgeting, and reporting processes. Attendees will leave empowered to evolve finance from a siloed, spreadsheet-dependent organization to a collaborative, agile, and responsive component of a high performing corporate team.



“We all use spreadsheets, and the manual effort to collect data, and the errors that occur as a result is an antiquated process. In fact, it maybe even irresponsible when finance has better connected, more secure, trackable and easier to use solutions readily available,” said Ian Charles, CFO at Host Analytics. “Financial processes involve hundreds of people, scores of departments, plus countless customers, products, and more. It’s a collaboration, coordination, and data collection nightmare to which spreadsheets just add more risk and time.”

Host Analytics “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You” roadshows will bring finance executives together to see, first hand, how modern solutions can eliminate risk, save time, and make their teams a more strategic part of any organization. These events are packed with top-tier speakers, interactive solution experiences, and opportunities for one-on-one conversations with EPM consultants and experts.

Each stop on the roadshow will include:

Candid discussions about what we all really want to say about spreadsheets

Education about how Host Analytics is shifting the culture of finance away from spreadsheets

Real stories from Host Analytics customers making the transition from spreadsheets to EPM

The roadshows will be held as follows:

Houston

Date: Thursday, October 4, 2018

Venue: JW Marriott, 806 S Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Boston

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2018

Venue: RSM Offices, 80 City Square, Boston, MA 02129

Silicon Valley

Date: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Venue: Genpact’s Innovation Center, 3300 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304

Chicago

Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Venue: W Chicago City Center, 172 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60606

Learn more and register now for “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You”.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry’s leading innovator of cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management Solutions, (EPM). Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $50 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide industry leadership in the areas of financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, and Vitamin Shoppe have subscribed to Host Analytics to help them drive revenue and margin growth. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

