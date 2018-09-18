Log in
News : Companies
Host Analytics Goes on the Road: "Dear Spreadsheets, We're Coming for You"

09/18/2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Analytics, the leading innovator of cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced its cross-country “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You” roadshow. The events, each featuring presentations from finance experts, will give attendees the tactical and organizational tools necessary to move beyond spreadsheets in critical financial planning, budgeting, and reporting processes. Attendees will leave empowered to evolve finance from a siloed, spreadsheet-dependent organization to a collaborative, agile, and responsive component of a high performing corporate team.

“We all use spreadsheets, and the manual effort to collect data, and the errors that occur as a result is an antiquated process. In fact, it maybe even irresponsible when finance has better connected, more secure, trackable and easier to use solutions readily available,” said Ian Charles, CFO at Host Analytics. “Financial processes involve hundreds of people, scores of departments, plus countless customers, products, and more. It’s a collaboration, coordination, and data collection nightmare to which spreadsheets just add more risk and time.”

Host Analytics “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You” roadshows will bring finance executives together to see, first hand, how modern solutions can eliminate risk, save time, and make their teams a more strategic part of any organization. These events are packed with top-tier speakers, interactive solution experiences, and opportunities for one-on-one conversations with EPM consultants and experts.

Each stop on the roadshow will include:

  • Candid discussions about what we all really want to say about spreadsheets
  • Education about how Host Analytics is shifting the culture of finance away from spreadsheets
  • Real stories from Host Analytics customers making the transition from spreadsheets to EPM

The roadshows will be held as follows:

Houston
Date:                    Thursday, October 4, 2018
Venue:                 JW Marriott, 806 S Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Boston
Date:                    Thursday, October 11, 2018
Venue:                 RSM Offices, 80 City Square, Boston, MA 02129

Silicon Valley
Date:                    Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Venue:                 Genpact’s Innovation Center, 3300 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304

Chicago
Date:                    Thursday, October 18, 2018
Venue:                 W Chicago City Center, 172 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60606

Learn more and register now for “Dear Spreadsheets, We’re Coming For You”.

Read the Host Analytics Blog or join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Host Analytics
Host Analytics is the industry’s leading innovator of cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management Solutions, (EPM). Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $50 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide industry leadership in the areas of financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, and Vitamin Shoppe have subscribed to Host Analytics to help them drive revenue and margin growth. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

PR Contact for Host Analytics

Suraya Akbarzad
Blanc and Otus
Suraya.akbarzad@blancandotus.com
415-856-5132

© GlobeNewswire 2018
