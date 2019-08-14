Host Analytics : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

Host Analytics, leading provider of financial planning and close solutions, has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions 1 based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the third consecutive year Host Analytics has been positioned as a Leader in this report.

Our leadership position validates the strength of the Host Analytics product suite and our commitment to continuously invest in new features and capabilities to meet customers’ needs. We truly believe that this focus on providing innovations helps finance lead transformations in their organization.

“We wish to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this recognition. Our innovation and pursuit of excellence would not be possible without them,” said Grant Halloran, CEO at Host Analytics.

Host Analytics cloud-based enterprise performance management software provides a proven, scalable platform that accelerates planning, reporting, forecasting, budgeting, modeling, and financial close and consolidation processes. Customers benefit from faster, simpler and more accurate financial operations that allows them to focus on strategic business decisions and insights for the organization.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, 8 August 2019.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the leading provider of cloud-based financial planning and close solutions. Built with financial expertise and a dedication to customer success, Host Analytics meets the needs of finance and accounting teams and helps them to evolve as business conditions change. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Evernote, Overstock.com, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, and Pinterest rely on Host Analytics for planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations and reporting. Host Analytics is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses.

