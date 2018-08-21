Host Analytics Summer 2018 Release Gives Enterprises More Power and Speed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Analytics, the leading innovator of cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced their Summer 2018 product release, which includes nearly 40 new innovations and enhancements designed to make customers faster, more successful, and more effective in their financial and operational performance management efforts. This release builds on the momentum, leadership, and innovation that Host Analytics has demonstrated by being the only EPM company to deliver over 175 enhancements and four new products in the past year.



“We spend a lot of time listening to our customers and working with their teams to understand what really matters, and then we give it to them. Financial teams and budget owners have never had the power and flexibility offered by Host Analytics,” said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. “Our Summer 2018 release validates how we’re pioneering new ways to make finance a faster, more strategic, and more dynamic part of every enterprise.”

The Host Analytics Summer 2018 release is specifically focused on helping customers work faster and be more productive. Enhancements in this release include:

More powerful financial modeling in Host Analytics Modeling - New enhancements include continued improvements to performance and scalability, enabling financial teams to build more complex financial models and calculations using larger data sets, while doing it faster than ever before.

New enhancements include continued improvements to performance and scalability, enabling financial teams to build more complex financial models and calculations using larger data sets, while doing it faster than ever before. New dynamic presentation and reporting of financial information with Spotlight for Office - Expanded reporting powers, eliminating the painstaking time and effort of copying and pasting financial information into Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint reports and presentations. Live data links can be embedded in these Microsoft Office documents and updated with the click of a button to reflect the most recent and most accurate financial information, saving users valuable time and ensuring increased accuracy and confidence when preparing reports and presentations.

Expanded reporting powers, eliminating the painstaking time and effort of copying and pasting financial information into Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint reports and presentations. Live data links can be embedded in these Microsoft Office documents and updated with the click of a button to reflect the most recent and most accurate financial information, saving users valuable time and ensuring increased accuracy and confidence when preparing reports and presentations. Customizable interface in Host Analytics MyPlan - Increased flexibility to match the needs of more, and more diverse, business users.

Increased flexibility to match the needs of more, and more diverse, business users. Faster and more granular drill-through reporting in Host Analytics Dynamic Reports - In addition to the existing ability to drill back to transaction and translation details, you now can drill to understand additional details associated with your Planning and Consolidation data including Workforce Planning employee details, Capital Planning asset detail, as well as all the details behind any budget or forecast number.

In addition to the existing ability to drill back to transaction and translation details, you now can drill to understand additional details associated with your Planning and Consolidation data including Workforce Planning employee details, Capital Planning asset detail, as well as all the details behind any budget or forecast number. More flexibility and ease-of-use in Host Analytics Planning Templates - Increased customization within templates, making them more meaningful to budget owners. The release also included new data filters to speed the isolation of important line items for specific activities, plus robust new seeding capabilities.

Increased customization within templates, making them more meaningful to budget owners. The release also included new data filters to speed the isolation of important line items for specific activities, plus robust new seeding capabilities. Enhanced usability and controls during consolidation - Ability to upload of journal entries in bulk, saving time and providing added flexibility to month-end consolidation processes.

All features of the Host Analytics Summer 2018 release are available now.

To learn more, read the Host Analytics Blog or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook .

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry’s leading innovator of cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management Solutions, (EPM). Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $50 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide industry leadership in the areas of financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, and Vitamin Shoppe have subscribed to Host Analytics to help them drive revenue and margin growth. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Mary Jo Rose

mrose@hostanalytics.com

