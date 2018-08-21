Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Host Analytics Summer 2018 Release Gives Enterprises More Power and Speed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:31am CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Analytics, the leading innovator of cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced their Summer 2018 product release, which includes nearly 40 new innovations and enhancements designed to make customers faster, more successful, and more effective in their financial and operational performance management efforts. This release builds on the momentum, leadership, and innovation that Host Analytics has demonstrated by being the only EPM company to deliver over 175 enhancements and four new products in the past year.

“We spend a lot of time listening to our customers and working with their teams to understand what really matters, and then we give it to them. Financial teams and budget owners have never had the power and flexibility offered by Host Analytics,” said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. “Our Summer 2018 release validates how we’re pioneering new ways to make finance a faster, more strategic, and more dynamic part of every enterprise.”

The Host Analytics Summer 2018 release is specifically focused on helping customers work faster and be more productive. Enhancements in this release include:

  • More powerful financial modeling in Host Analytics Modeling - New enhancements include continued improvements to performance and scalability, enabling financial teams to build more complex financial models and calculations using larger data sets, while doing it faster than ever before.
  • New dynamic presentation and reporting of financial information with Spotlight for Office - Expanded reporting powers, eliminating the painstaking time and effort of copying and pasting financial information into Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint reports and presentations. Live data links can be embedded in these Microsoft Office documents and updated with the click of a button to reflect the most recent and most accurate financial information, saving users valuable time and ensuring increased accuracy and confidence when preparing reports and presentations.
  • Customizable interface in Host Analytics MyPlan - Increased flexibility to match the needs of more, and more diverse, business users.
  • Faster and more granular drill-through reporting in Host Analytics Dynamic Reports - In addition to the existing ability to drill back to transaction and translation details, you now can drill to understand additional details associated with your Planning and Consolidation data including Workforce Planning employee details, Capital Planning asset detail, as well as all the details behind any budget or forecast number.
  • More flexibility and ease-of-use in Host Analytics Planning Templates - Increased customization within templates, making them more meaningful to budget owners. The release also included new data filters to speed the isolation of important line items for specific activities, plus robust new seeding capabilities.
  • Enhanced usability and controls during consolidation - Ability to upload of journal entries in bulk, saving time and providing added flexibility to month-end consolidation processes.

All features of the Host Analytics Summer 2018 release are available now.

To learn more, read the Host Analytics Blog or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Host Analytics
Host Analytics is the industry’s leading innovator of cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management Solutions, (EPM). Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $50 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide industry leadership in the areas of financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. More than 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, and Vitamin Shoppe have subscribed to Host Analytics to help them drive revenue and margin growth.  Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Mary Jo Rose
mrose@hostanalytics.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aPING AN : Showcases Innovative Solutions For Cities at China Smart City International Expo 2018
BU
11:51aOil steady as demand outlook counters boost from Iran sanctions
RE
11:50aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:50aSainsbury's sales continue to lag main UK rivals - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
11:48aFTI : Vietnam's red tape to persevere
AQ
11:48aTHE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT INDUSTRIAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET MARKET 2018 BY GROWTH FACTORS, APPLICATIONS, REGIONAL ANALYSIS, KEY PLAYERS LIKE ABB LTD, INTERNATIONAL B : Know about Point-Of-Use keyword Market (2018-2025) with Growth Factors, Trends, Forecasts and Key Players - ABB Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, McAfee, LLC (Intel Security), Siemens AG
AQ
11:47aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Redemption and Cancellation of S$200,000,000 5.00% Subordinated Perpetual Securities Issued by Sembcorp Industries Ltd Under its S$2,500,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
PU
11:47aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : CSCI Announced its 2018 Interim Results
PU
11:47aABZENA : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Abzena Plc
PU
11:46aXPO LOGISTICS : axes 627 jobs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
2NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.