Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market | Advances in Network Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.23 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005696/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Advances in network infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market is segmented as below:
Solution
-
Virtual Development and Setup
-
Network Traffic Management
-
Virtual Assistance and Support
-
Configuration and Change Management
-
Others
Geographic segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30939
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market report covers the following areas:
-
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size
-
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Trends
-
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market growth during the next few years.
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market, including some of the vendors such as Avaya Inc., CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Inc. and NEC Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market vendors
Table of Content
PART:01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART:02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART:03 MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART:04 MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART:05 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART:06 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
-
Market segmentation by solution
-
Comparison by solution
-
Virtual development and setup - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Network traffic management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Virtual assistance and support - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Configuration and change management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by solution
PART:07 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART:08 GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART:09 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
PART:10 VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART:11 VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Avaya Inc.
-
CenturyLink
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
NEC Corporation
-
Siemens
PART:12 APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005696/en/