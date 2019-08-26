Log in
Hostess Brands Spices Up Fall Line-Up of Treats with Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes

08/26/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Caramel Crunch Donettes® Round Out Hostess Brands’ Roster of Seasonal Goods

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures cooler, Hostess Brands, LLC introduces a tempting treat sure to satisfy: Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes. Also hitting store shelves is the return of two popular fan favorites: Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Hostess® Caramel Crunch Donettes®.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005600/en/

Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes (Photo: Business Wire)

Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes (Photo: Business Wire)

Iced Pumpkin CupCakes are made with flavorful pumpkin cake, creamy filling, and topped with a rich cream cheese Icing, and of course, The Original Squiggle®.

“As the creator of America’s #1 cupcake, we have treats for every taste,” said Chad Lusk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hostess Brands. “Pumpkin spice has become one of the flavors that consumers get genuinely excited about each year, so of course we’ll do our part to pay tribute to the season.”

Fall flavor lovers can also find Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies on store shelves, along with Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes.

Each of the fall-inspired treats are available now – for a limited time – at grocery stores nationwide.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.


© Business Wire 2019
