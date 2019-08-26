Hostess Brands Spices Up Fall Line-Up of Treats with Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Caramel Crunch Donettes® Round Out Hostess Brands’ Roster of Seasonal Goods

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures cooler, Hostess Brands, LLC introduces a tempting treat sure to satisfy: Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes. Also hitting store shelves is the return of two popular fan favorites: Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Twinkies® and Hostess® Caramel Crunch Donettes®.

Iced Pumpkin CupCakes are made with flavorful pumpkin cake, creamy filling, and topped with a rich cream cheese Icing, and of course, The Original Squiggle®.

“As the creator of America’s #1 cupcake, we have treats for every taste,” said Chad Lusk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hostess Brands. “Pumpkin spice has become one of the flavors that consumers get genuinely excited about each year, so of course we’ll do our part to pay tribute to the season.”

Fall flavor lovers can also find Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies on store shelves, along with Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes.

Each of the fall-inspired treats are available now – for a limited time – at grocery stores nationwide.

