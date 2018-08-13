Hostess Brands Takes Flight with Angry Birds™ Promotion and Delta Vacations Sweepstakes

Hostess Brands, LLC has partnered with Rovio Entertainment’s Angry
Birds™ on an exciting cross-promotion and sweepstakes, just in time for
the back-to-school season.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005052/en/
Information on the free Gems and entry to the sweepstakes can be found on select multipacks of Hostess® CupCakes, Twinkies®, Ding Dongs®, Ho Hos®, Raspberry Zingers®, and Hostess® Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Following-up on a collaboration in 2017 where Hostess®
products appeared in an Angry Birds game, select packages of Hostess
treats are now showcasing an exciting partnership allowing every person
who downloads Angry Birds Match to receive free Gems. The Gems, a $4.99
value, are a form of currency in Angry Birds Match that can be used to
purchase keys to unlock premium chests, refill lives or purchase
boosters, or extra moves for the levels. Free Gems are available to
players in the USA, through 9/28/18, with new game downloads only and a
limit of 1 per person.
To sweeten the promotion, the select packages of Hostess treats are also
offering a chance to experience tropical locales, as seen in the Angry
Birds Movie and Angry Birds games, by winning a trip to Hawaii. This
sweepstakes grand prize consists of a trip for four people to Hawaii
through Delta Vacations. The 5-day, 4-night trip includes round trip air
transportation to Oahu, lodging for four people, and airport transfers.
While no purchase is necessary to enter, information on the free Gems
and entry to the sweepstakes can be found on select multipacks of Hostess®
CupCakes, Twinkies®, Ding Dongs®, Ho Hos®,
Raspberry Zingers®, and Hostess® Cinnamon Streusel
Coffee Cakes.
“Consumers will love to take a break with an indulgent treat from
Hostess, a few rounds of Angry Birds Match, or the ultimate break, a
trip to paradise,” said Keith Peterfeso, Brand Director for All Day
Snacking, Hostess Brands, LLC. “Gamers, snackers, and travelers alike
will unite in their shared enjoyment of this interactive partnership.”
“Delta Vacations is excited to partner with such an iconic American
snack brand, as well as one of the originators of innovation in mobile
gaming. The ingenuity and creativity of the teams involved allowed for
seamless collaboration, and we are extremely pleased with the outcome of
this opportunity,” said Renee Mathewson, Corporate Communications Lead
at Delta Vacations LLC.
"We are thrilled about this interactive collaboration with Hostess as it
links together both the physical and digital worlds of Angry Birds, and
brings together fans of both brands,” said Simo Hämäläinen, Senior Vice
President, Brand Licensing, Rovio Entertainment. “With this gem
giveaway, new Angry Birds Match players can test their match-three
gaming skills with Hatchlings, the lovable little birds that you can see
more of in The Angry Birds Movie 2, coming to theaters in 2019."
Full sweepstakes rules and guidelines can be found on select packages of
Hostess® CupCakes, Twinkies®, Ding Dongs®,
Ho Hos®, Raspberry Zingers®, and Hostess® Cinnamon
Streusel Coffee Cakes.
Spark Alliance Marketing served as the agency that worked with Hostess
on the concept and execution of the promotion.
Hostess Brands, LLC
An icon of American ingenuity, Hostess® treats have been some
of the world’s best known sweet baked goods for nearly a century. The
category pioneer continues to lead the way in innovation, quality and
creativity that captures the imagination of snack cake enthusiasts
generation after generation.
Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and
operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis,
Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois.
For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, LLC,
please visit hostesscakes.com.
Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks;
on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess;
on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks;
and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global entertainment company that
creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded
over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry
Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has
since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products
in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games,
animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number
one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel of which is planned to be
released in 2019.
Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company’s shares are listed on
the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code
ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Delta Vacations
Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider for Delta Air Lines
(NYSE: DAL), offers convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages
that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners – Air
France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic – with stays at
more than 4,700 hotels and resorts in more than 300 of the world’s top
leisure destinations. Delta Vacations also offers rental cars and
hundreds of exciting activities, tours and excursions that can be added
to vacation packages. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry
awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Delta Vacations is
managed by MLT Vacations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.
For more information visit www.delta.com/vacations
or follow Delta Vacations on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.
