Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hot Topic, Inc. : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Hot Topic, Inc. announced that a conference call to discuss the 2018 fiscal year results for the period ended February 2, 2019 is scheduled for April 16, 2019 at 4:30PM (ET). Access information for this conference call will be published on the Secure Financial Information Exchange prior to the date of the conference call.

Hot Topic operates two brands, Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Hot Topic, Inc. is an omni-channel, market leading, specialty retailer of music/pop culture-influenced and licensed apparel and accessories targeting 18 to 24 year old men and women. Music and pop culture are the overriding inspirations at Hot Topic. BoxLunch is a civic-minded, omni-channel specialty retailer of a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. Revenues are generated primarily through retail stores in the United States of America, Puerto Rico and Canada, and online through our websites hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 792 stores.

The aforementioned conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which may include statements relating to financial results, guidance, store and online operations (including closures, remodels and relocations), projections, financial performance including cost reductions and changes in business operations, and related matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties associated with meeting expected financial results, fluctuations in sales and comparable sales results, music, license and fashion trends, competition from other retailers, uncertainties generally associated with specialty retailing, technology and other risks associated with Internet sales, the effect of negative conditions in the economic environment (including global capital and credit markets), the effect of severe weather or natural disasters, political and/or social changes or events that could negatively impact shopping patterns and/or mall traffic, relationships with mall developers and operators, relationships with our vendors, litigation proceedings and contingent liabilities, as well as other risks detailed in the Annual Report for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2019. Historical results achieved are not necessarily indicative of the future prospects of the company, and actual results or circumstances could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made.

Current noteholders, prospective noteholders and securities analysts may request access to the Secure Financial Information Exchange at: http://www.hottopic.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-hottopic-Site/default/CustomerService-FinanceInfo


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49pANTI-STALL SYSTEM ACTIVE BEFORE ETHIOPIAN 737 MAX CRASH : sources
RE
01:47pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:47pPT MULTIPOLAR TBK : 29 March 2019 – MLPL Records IDR 15 Trillion in Consolidated Net Sales, Records Highest Gross Profit Margin in Last 3 Years
PU
01:47pEGL : Termination of continuing connected transaction in relation to tenancy agreement
PU
01:47pCHINA SHUN KE LONG : Clarification announcement
PU
01:47pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Bond ETF With An Equity Feel
PU
01:47pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Conduent, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:47pWELLS FARGO : in Talks to Sell Real Estate Broker Eastdil--Update
DJ
01:46pAward of Share Options
GL
01:45pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
3DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Vestas to strengthen Mercury's renewable portfolio by delivering its first wind asset

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About