Hot Topic, Inc. : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Hot Topic, Inc. announced that a conference call to discuss the 2018
fiscal year results for the period ended February 2, 2019 is scheduled
for April 16, 2019 at 4:30PM (ET). Access information for this
conference call will be published on the Secure Financial Information
Exchange prior to the date of the conference call.
Hot Topic operates two brands, Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Hot Topic, Inc.
is an omni-channel, market leading, specialty retailer of music/pop
culture-influenced and licensed apparel and accessories targeting 18 to
24 year old men and women. Music and pop culture are the overriding
inspirations at Hot Topic. BoxLunch is a civic-minded, omni-channel
specialty retailer of a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed
merchandise. Revenues are generated primarily through retail stores in
the United States of America, Puerto Rico and Canada, and online through
our websites hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com. As of
February 2, 2019, the company operated 792 stores.
The aforementioned conference call may contain forward-looking
statements, which may include statements relating to financial results,
guidance, store and online operations (including closures, remodels and
relocations), projections, financial performance including cost
reductions and changes in business operations, and related matters.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks and
uncertainties associated with meeting expected financial results,
fluctuations in sales and comparable sales results, music, license and
fashion trends, competition from other retailers, uncertainties
generally associated with specialty retailing, technology and other
risks associated with Internet sales, the effect of negative conditions
in the economic environment (including global capital and credit
markets), the effect of severe weather or natural disasters, political
and/or social changes or events that could negatively impact shopping
patterns and/or mall traffic, relationships with mall developers and
operators, relationships with our vendors, litigation proceedings and
contingent liabilities, as well as other risks detailed in the Annual
Report for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2019. Historical results
achieved are not necessarily indicative of the future prospects of the
company, and actual results or circumstances could differ materially
from any forward-looking statements made.
Current noteholders, prospective noteholders and securities analysts may
request access to the Secure Financial Information Exchange at: http://www.hottopic.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-hottopic-Site/default/CustomerService-FinanceInfo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005447/en/