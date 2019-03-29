Hot Topic, Inc. : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Hot Topic, Inc. announced that a conference call to discuss the 2018 fiscal year results for the period ended February 2, 2019 is scheduled for April 16, 2019 at 4:30PM (ET). Access information for this conference call will be published on the Secure Financial Information Exchange prior to the date of the conference call.

Hot Topic operates two brands, Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Hot Topic, Inc. is an omni-channel, market leading, specialty retailer of music/pop culture-influenced and licensed apparel and accessories targeting 18 to 24 year old men and women. Music and pop culture are the overriding inspirations at Hot Topic. BoxLunch is a civic-minded, omni-channel specialty retailer of a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. Revenues are generated primarily through retail stores in the United States of America, Puerto Rico and Canada, and online through our websites hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 792 stores.

The aforementioned conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which may include statements relating to financial results, guidance, store and online operations (including closures, remodels and relocations), projections, financial performance including cost reductions and changes in business operations, and related matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties associated with meeting expected financial results, fluctuations in sales and comparable sales results, music, license and fashion trends, competition from other retailers, uncertainties generally associated with specialty retailing, technology and other risks associated with Internet sales, the effect of negative conditions in the economic environment (including global capital and credit markets), the effect of severe weather or natural disasters, political and/or social changes or events that could negatively impact shopping patterns and/or mall traffic, relationships with mall developers and operators, relationships with our vendors, litigation proceedings and contingent liabilities, as well as other risks detailed in the Annual Report for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2019. Historical results achieved are not necessarily indicative of the future prospects of the company, and actual results or circumstances could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made.

Current noteholders, prospective noteholders and securities analysts may request access to the Secure Financial Information Exchange at: http://www.hottopic.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-hottopic-Site/default/CustomerService-FinanceInfo

