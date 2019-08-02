Hot Topics Recap: Back to School 2019

Following are the latest Back to School 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK--Feel All Brand New With Back-To-School Style From Macy’s Source: Macy’s

MCKINNEY, Texas--Nature Nate’s Honey Co. Launches New Long Live the Bees Lesson Plan for K-2nd Grade Students Source: Nature Nate’s Honey Co.

MEDIA ALERT: Back-to-School Shoppers Find Tax Relief in Some States with Sales Tax Holidays Source: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s and Levi’s® Team Up with Multi-PLATINUM Selling Brett Young to Spotlight Favorite Jeans for Back-to-School Source: Kohl’s

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--New Sensormatic Solutions Survey Finds In-store Shopping Will Continue to Rule the U.S. Back-to-school Season Source: Sensormatic Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million to Benefit Local Communities With Back to School Book Drive Source: Books-A-Million

FAIRFAX, Va.--Back-to-School Season: Dust Off the Summer Cobwebs with Resources & Activities from PestWorldForKids.org Source: National Pest Management Association

MINNEAPOLIS--Great Clips® Launches Back-to-School Fundraising Campaign Source: Great Clips, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--Metro is Schooling the Competition with the Best “Back-to-School” Deals in Wireless Source: T-Mobile US, Inc.

TORONTO--Flipp Survey Reveals Parents’ Back-to-School Shopping Stressors, Habits Source: Flipp

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--Lenovo announces 2019 Big Back to School Sale – Canada Source: Lenovo

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--Lenovo announces 2019 Big Back to School Sale – US Source: Lenovo

DEERFIELD, Ill.--Walgreens Launches WE Teachers Program to Support America’s Teachers with Free Tools and Resources to Address Critical Issues Source: Walgreens

NEWARK, Del.--More Families Have a Plan for College and Are Confident in How to Pay for It According to ‘How America Pays for College 2019’ Source: Sallie Mae

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--Parents Weigh In: Kids Need Time Outside and Nutritious Snacks to Fuel Imaginative Play Source: Clif Bar & Company

WASHINGTON--Record Spending Expected for School and College Supplies Source: National Retail Federation

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005012/en/