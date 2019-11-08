Hot Topics Recap: Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2019

Following are the latest Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Switch Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Highlights Nintendo’s Black Friday Offers Source: Nintendo

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--Give Thanks for Savings! BJ’s Wholesale Club Offers Free Turkeys and Outstanding Deals for Thanksgiving Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club

MINNEAPOLIS--Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Is Here! Hundreds of Deals, Including Apple Doorbusters, Available Now Source: Best Buy

BOSTON--Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Miele & Bissell Vac Deals Compared by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--The Best HostGator, SiteGround, Bluehost & Wix Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Web Hosting & WordPress Hosting Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Sofa Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Couches, Sofas & Futon Sales Researched by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--Weighted Blanket Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Kohl’s, JCPenney & Walmart Weighted Blanket Sales Researched by Retail Fuse Soource: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Best Black Friday Appliances Deals (2019): Early Washer Dryer, Fridge, Freezer & Oven Deals Rated by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles

BOSTON--The Best Robot Vacuum Brands Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy Robot Vacuum Savings Shared by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--UGG Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early UGG Boots & Slippers Deals by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--Victoria's Secret Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early VS Pink, Beauty & Fragrance Deals Rated by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--The Home Depot Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Furniture, Tools, Kitchen Appliances & Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early TV, iPhone, PS4 & Toys Deals Listed by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Best Sony PlayStation Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Sony PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim & PlayStation VR Savings Compared by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--Top Projector Black Friday Deals 2019: Early 4K & 1080p Home Theater & Mini Projector Savings Rated by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Black Friday Sephora Deals 2019: Best Early Sephora Beauty & Cosmetics Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--Gaming PC Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early iBUYPOWER, MSI, CyberPowerPC & Razer Gaming Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Best Snow Blower Black Friday Deals 2019: Early 2 Stage & Cordless Snow Blower Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--The Best Cricut Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Cricut Maker, Explore Air & EasyPress Savings Shared by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--BRANDSMART USA Black Friday Sneak Peek Deals! Source: BRANDSMART USA

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s Offers Customers New Gifts at Every Turn This Holiday Season Source: Kohl’s

BOSTON--All The Best Bose Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Bose Wireless Headphones & Speaker Sales Compared by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Best Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Apple Watch Smartwatch Savings Compared by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--The Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals of 2019: Early Ninja, Philips, NuWave, Cuisinart, Walmart, Amazon & JCPenney Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

PALO ALTO, Calif.--Osmo’s Hot Holiday List Includes Brand New Little Genius Starter Kit & Super Studio Frozen 2 Games Along With Updated Starter Kits and New Stocking Stuffers Source: Osmo

BOSTON--Instant Pot Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early 6-Quart & 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Deals Shared by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--Early Washer Dryer & Washing Machine Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Whirlpool, LG & Samsung Sales Researched by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Best Bed Frame, Sheets, Pillows & Mattress Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Bed Savings Compared by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--Ashley Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Sofa, Dressers, Mattresses & Dining Chair Deals Listed by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Compare Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Sofa, Mattress, TV Stand & Dresser Savings Identified by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Top Black Friday Grills & BBQ Deals 2019: Early Traeger, Weber & Green Mountain Grill Savings Rated by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Nest Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Nest Thermostat, Camera & Hello Doorbell Deals by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--Here’s The Best Black Friday Arlo Pro & Pro 2 2019 Deals: Early Arlo Security Camera Savings Researched by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--The Best Verizon, Sprint, AT&T Boost, Cricket, & Straight Talk Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Cell Phone Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--All Dell XPS & Laptop Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Dell PC, Alienware & Monitor Deals Released by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--Here’s The Best Black Friday 2019 Toys Deals: Early Fisher Price, Nerf, Hatchimals & Baby Toy Savings Researched by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Laptop Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Apple MacBook, HP, Surface & Lenovo Laptop Sales Researched by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--All Ride on Toys Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Rocking Horse, Go Kart, Power Wheels & Little Tikes Deals Released by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone & Android Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--Black Friday Suitcase & Luggage Deals (2019): The Best Early TUMI, Samsonite, Away Travel & Olympia Deals Compared by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Top Baby Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Baby Stroller, Car Seat & Monitor Deals Listed by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--List of TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Smart, 4K, Samsung & LG TV Deals Researched by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Best Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals (2019): Early AirPods & AirPods Pro Headphones Deals Rated by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Black Friday Tire Deals (2019): The Best Early Walmart, Amazon & Discount Tire Deals Compared by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--Roku & TV Streaming Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Roku TV, Roku Ultra & NVIDIA Shield Deals Shared by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Top Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbar Savings Rated by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Top Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Dyson, Shark, Miele & Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Best Garmin Smartwatch Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Garmin Fenix, Forerunner & Vivoactive Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--DNA Testing Kit Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Deals by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--Best Black Friday 2019 DNA Kit Deals: Early Ancestry & 23andMe DNA Savings Compared by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Top Black Friday Tools Deals for 2019: Early Bosch, DeWalt, Makita & Milwaukee Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--Best Drill & Power Tools Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Makita, Ryobi, Craftsman, Milwaukee, Bosch & DeWalt Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Here’s The Best Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early HP, LG, Samsung & Acer Monitor Savings Researched by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Compare The Best Chromebook Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early HP, Samsung, Acer, Asus & Google Pixelbook Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals (2019): Early Samsung, Pixelbook, Acer & Asus Chromebook Deals Rated by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--The Best Monitor Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Computer, Gaming, Curved & 4K Monitor Savings Shared by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--Fridge & Freezer Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Refrigerator, Fridge Freezer & Upright Freezer Deals Compared by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Black Friday Refrigerator & Freezer Deals 2019: Best Early Fridge Freezer, Wine Fridge & Chest Freezer Deals Rated by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Top KitchenAid Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early KitchenAid Stand Mixer & Kitchen Appliance Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Best KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Artisan Stand Mixer & Kitchen Deals Rated by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Here’s The Best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Galaxy Note 9, 10, S9 & S10 Smartphone Savings Researched by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 Smartphone Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Best Ring Doorbell & Security Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Smart Home Security Savings Compared by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--Ring Doorbell & Camera Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Ring Smart Home Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Top Amazon & Walmart Trampoline Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Trampoline Savings Rated by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--The Best Nikon Camera & Lens Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Nikon D850, 750, 7500, 3400 & 3500 Sales Listed by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Nikon Camera Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Nikon D3400, 3500, 750, 850, 5600 & 7500 Sales Researched by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Top Trampoline Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Walmart & Amazon Trampoline Savings Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--List of Sonos Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Sonos One, Play 1, 5, Beam & Connect Speaker Deals Researched by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--Sonos Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Sonos Beam, One, Play & Move Speaker Deals Compared by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

BOSTON--Best Beats By Dre Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Beats Solo 3, Studio 3 & Pill Speaker Deals Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Beats Wireless Headphones Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Beats by Dre Solo 3, 2, Studio 3 and Beats X Deals Rated by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--All Shark Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Shark Cordless, Upright, ION Robot Vacuum & Steam Mop Deals Released by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Here’s The Best Shark Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Shark Navigator, Apex, Rocket & ION Robot Vacuum Savings Researched by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--Top Apple MacBook Pro & Air Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple MacBook Savings Rated by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--All The Best Apple MacBook Pro & Air Black Friday Deals (2019): Early MacBook Sales Compared by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles

BOCA RATON, Fla.--Office Depot Provides Solutions to Help Small Businesses Unleash Their Full Potential This Holiday Season and Beyond Source: Office Depot, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--Old Navy Offers 50% Off Everything In-Store & Online During Three-Day Extended Black Friday Sale Source: Old Navy

TORONTO--Hungry for Deals or Dinner? Flipp Black Friday Survey Reveals Americans Are Ready to Spend Source: Flipp

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--Seize the Savings with Incredible Black Friday Deals at BJ’s Wholesale Club and on BJs.com Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005035/en/