Hot Topics Recap: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Following are the latest Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018 news
releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets.
These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers
around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing
relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover
more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news
feed specific to your needs here.
This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and
financial communities.
MIAMI--Pink
Alone Isn’t Enough, Research Study Reveals Source: FIU
College of Business
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.--Susan
G. Komen Partners with Branded Entertainment Network for Breast Cancer
Awareness Campaign Source: Branded Entertainment Network
LOS ANGELES--Herbalife
Nutrition Turns Pink to Help American Cancer Society Increase Awareness
and Raise Funds During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Source:
Herbalife Nutrition
DALLAS--More
Than 41,000 People Die Each Year in the U.S. from Breast Cancer; Susan
G. Komen® Launches Powerful Campaign Declaring That Breast Cancer is
#Unacceptable Source: Susan G. Komen
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--Hologic
CEO Steve MacMillan to be Joined by Susan G. Komen Founder Nancy Brinker
and Pink Hope Founder Krystal Barter to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on
October 1 Source: Hologic, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO--Words
With Friends 2 Debuts Tile Styles, the Game’s First Ever Customizable
Game-Board Feature Source: Zynga
NEW YORK--Macy’s
Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Throughout October Source: Macy's
DALLAS--Susan
G. Komen® Announces $26 Million Investment in New Research to Find
Solutions for Aggressive and Metastatic Breast Cancers, and to Help
Communities Most at Risk Source: Susan G. Komen
BOISE, Idaho--LunchboxWax
Partners with Susan G. Komen® for ‘Bare Your Heart’ Source:
LunchboxWax
DALLAS--Susan
G. Komen® Recognizes Renowned Investigators as 2018 Recipients of
Brinker Awards for Scientific Distinction Source: Susan G.
Komen
NIWOT, Colo.--Crocs
Partners With Susan G. Komen to Fight Breast Cancer During National
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Source: Crocs, Inc.
DALLAS--Komen-Funded
Research Identifies Previously Unknown Gene Mutations Associated with
Poor Outcomes in ER+ Breast Cancer Source: Susan G. Komen
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire
Hathaway company, is the global leader in press
release distribution and regulatory
disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and
marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute
market-moving news and multimedia, host online
newsrooms and IR
websites, build content
marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide
audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target
markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news
organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory
authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading
online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has
28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of
communications professionals and news consumers.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo,
the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on
Twitter: @businesswire or
on Facebook.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005034/en/