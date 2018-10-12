Log in
Hot Topics Recap: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10/12/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

Following are the latest Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

BRISBANE, Australia & CARLSBAD, Calif.--Cancer Survivorship: ImpediMed SOZO Device Improves Detection and Monitoring of Lymphedema for Breast Cancer Patients Source: ImpediMed Limited

SAN JOSE, Calif.--J. Lohr Reaches Decade Milestone with Nationwide Touching Lives Program in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Source: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

AUBURN, Wash.--Raymond Handling Keeps the Fight Going with 5th Annual Pink Pallet Jack Project Source: Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation

GULFPORT, Miss.--Freedom Trucks Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Source: Freedom Trucks, LLC

NEWTON, Mass.--“Where’s My Mammogram?” Campaign Launches to Help Women Own Their Diagnostic Breast Images and Health History Source: Life Image

MIAMI--Pink Alone Isn’t Enough, Research Study Reveals Source: FIU College of Business

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.--Susan G. Komen Partners with Branded Entertainment Network for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Source: Branded Entertainment Network

LOS ANGELES--Herbalife Nutrition Turns Pink to Help American Cancer Society Increase Awareness and Raise Funds During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Source: Herbalife Nutrition

DALLAS--More Than 41,000 People Die Each Year in the U.S. from Breast Cancer; Susan G. Komen® Launches Powerful Campaign Declaring That Breast Cancer is #Unacceptable Source: Susan G. Komen

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--Hologic CEO Steve MacMillan to be Joined by Susan G. Komen Founder Nancy Brinker and Pink Hope Founder Krystal Barter to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on October 1 Source: Hologic, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--Words With Friends 2 Debuts Tile Styles, the Game’s First Ever Customizable Game-Board Feature Source: Zynga

NEW YORK--Macy’s Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Throughout October Source: Macy's

DALLAS--Susan G. Komen® Announces $26 Million Investment in New Research to Find Solutions for Aggressive and Metastatic Breast Cancers, and to Help Communities Most at Risk Source: Susan G. Komen

BOISE, Idaho--LunchboxWax Partners with Susan G. Komen® for ‘Bare Your Heart’ Source: LunchboxWax

DALLAS--Susan G. Komen® Recognizes Renowned Investigators as 2018 Recipients of Brinker Awards for Scientific Distinction Source: Susan G. Komen

NIWOT, Colo.--Crocs Partners With Susan G. Komen to Fight Breast Cancer During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Source: Crocs, Inc.

DALLAS--Komen-Funded Research Identifies Previously Unknown Gene Mutations Associated with Poor Outcomes in ER+ Breast Cancer Source: Susan G. Komen

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.


© Business Wire 2018
