Hot Topics Recap: Giving Tuesday 2019

Following are the latest Giving Tuesday 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.-- Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers of Financial Assistance Available through H2O Help to Others Program Source: Pennsylvania American Water

NEENAH, Wis.-- Jewelers Mutual Donates $500,000 to Three Organizations in Charitable Campaign For 2019 Source: Jewelers Mutual Group

PHOENIX-- Desert Financial Credit Union Awards More Than $150,000 in Non-Profit Grants Source: Desert Financial Credit Union

CHICAGO-- U.S. Cellular Celebrates the Next Generation as the Future of Good Source: U.S. Cellular

SAN FRANCISCO-- Groundbreaking Study Seeks Volunteers to Help Modernize Breast Cancer Screening Source: Life Image

SAN FRANCISCO-- Old Navy Delivers Kindness on #GivingTuesday With $1 Million Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs and Partnership With Netflix Holiday Film “Klaus” Source: Old Navy

SEATTLE-- Amazon Celebrates Giving Tuesday by Delivering Smiles to Toys for Tots with a Little Help from Alexa and the Stars of “Dolittle,” Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Robinson Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

TRUCKEE, Calif.-- BitGive Partners With CoinsTax to Simplify Tax Planning Process for Crypto Donors Source: BitGive

SAN FRANCISCO-- Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba Raises Awareness for Janie and Jack’s Baby2Baby Holiday Donation Campaign Source: Janie and Jack

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.-- Kohl’s to Gift More Than $3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Across the Country This Holiday Source: Kohl’s

OKLAHOMA CITY-- SONIC Joins Giving Tuesday Movement with $500,000 Donation to Teachers Source: SONIC Drive-In

LOS ANGELES--iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5 FM and KTLA to Join Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for Its Fourth Annual Giving Tuesday Fundraising Event Source: Children's Hospital Los Angeles

ARLINGTON, Va.--11-Year Old Disease Fighter Joins Global GivingTuesday With a Goal to Cure Rare Brain Disease Source: A Cure for Ellie

