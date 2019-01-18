Hot Topics Recap: Government Shutdown

Following are the latest Government Shutdown news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

ORLANDO, Fla.--IZEA Offers Payment Acceleration to Creators Affected by the Government Shutdown Source: IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

JERICHO, N.Y.--JFK Travel Plaza’s 7-Eleven is Helping Federal Employee's During Partial Governmental Shutdown Source: JFK Travel Plaza

WATERTOWN, Mass.--Sick Over the Government Shutdown? 74% of Primary Care Physicians Report Their Patients Are Affected by It, According to Data from InCrowd Source: InCrowd

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United for U.S. Coalition Grows Source: United Way Worldwide

SEATTLE--Washington Federal Announces a Quick 90-Day Interest-Free Loan to Help Americans During the Federal Government Shutdown Source: Washington Federal, Inc.

DALLAS--Baron & Budd Accepting Cases from Federal Contractors Who Worked without Pay Source: Baron & Budd, P.C.

NEW YORK--OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Government Shutdown with Borrower’s Assistance Program Source: OneMain Financial

SAN FRANCISCO--Wells Fargo Supports Customers and Communities During Federal Government Shutdown Source: Wells Fargo & Company

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Kraft Opens Grocery Store to Support Government Workers Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

LOS ANGELES--In the Midst of the Government Shutdown, Economic Optimism Dips Slightly According to Latest IBD/TIPP Poll Source: Investor's Business Daily

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--Government Shutdown Has No Impact on Romaine Safety as Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Works Even Harder to Prevent Future Outbreaks Source: California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement

DALLAS--Baron & Budd is Accepting Cases for Federal Employees Who Worked During the Shutdown without Being Paid on Time as They May Be Owed Additional Money beyond the Regular Wages Source: Baron & Budd, P.C.

NEW YORK--OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Government Shutdown with Borrower’s Assistance Program Source: OneMain Financial

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United Way Worldwide Launches ‘United for U.S.’ Coalition to Help Those Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--Bank of America Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Bank of America

MINNEAPOLIS--U.S. Bank Launches New Low-Rate, Quick Loan for Customers Needing Assistance During Federal Government Shutdown Source: U.S. Bank

BOSTON--Indigo Ag, Inc. Shares January Corn and Soybean Yield Forecasts for the Americas to Help Global Grower Community Navigate Market During US Government Shutdown Source: Indigo Ag, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--Iraq War Veteran Pledges to Hire Government Employees, Veterans Affected by Shutdown Source: Two Marines Moving

PHOENIX--APS Announces Bill Assistance for Federal Employees Affected by Shutdown Source: APS

PARKVILLE, Mo.--Park University to Assist U.S. Coast Guard Students During Federal Government Shutdown Source: Park University

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--Roadrunner Revises Timing of Rights Offering; Change in Timing Due Entirely to Partial Government Shutdown Source: Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

CHICAGO--ComEd Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Options Source: ComEd

NEW YORK--KBRA Releases Report: Federal Shutdown Opens the Door to Greater Fiscal Risk for Municipalities Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)

FORT WORTH, Texas--First Command Will Cover Coast Guard Pay During Government Shutdown Source: First Command Financial Services, Inc.

VIENNA, Va.--Navy Federal Extends Paycheck Relief to Those Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Navy Federal Credit Union

FORT WORTH, Texas--First Command Will Cover Federal Pay During Government Shutdown Source: First Command Financial Services, Inc.

NEW YORK--Chase to Assist Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Chase

RESTON, Va.--Access National Bank Offers Support to Businesses Affected by Potential Government Shutdown or Disruption Source: Access National Bank

