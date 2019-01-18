Hot Topics Recap: Government Shutdown

Following are the latest Government Shutdown news releases and story
ORLANDO, Fla.--IZEA
Offers Payment Acceleration to Creators Affected by the Government
Shutdown Source: IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
JERICHO, N.Y.--JFK
Travel Plaza’s 7-Eleven is Helping Federal Employee's During Partial
Governmental Shutdown Source: JFK Travel Plaza
WATERTOWN, Mass.--Sick
Over the Government Shutdown? 74% of Primary Care Physicians Report
Their Patients Are Affected by It, According to Data from InCrowd
Source: InCrowd
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United
for U.S. Coalition Grows Source: United Way Worldwide
SEATTLE--Washington
Federal Announces a Quick 90-Day Interest-Free Loan to Help Americans
During the Federal Government Shutdown Source: Washington
Federal, Inc.
DALLAS--Baron
& Budd Accepting Cases from Federal Contractors Who Worked without Pay
Source: Baron & Budd, P.C.
NEW YORK--OneMain
Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Government Shutdown
with Borrower’s Assistance Program Source: OneMain Financial
SAN FRANCISCO--Wells
Fargo Supports Customers and Communities During Federal Government
Shutdown Source: Wells Fargo & Company
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Kraft
Opens Grocery Store to Support Government Workers Source: The
Kraft Heinz Company
LOS ANGELES--In
the Midst of the Government Shutdown, Economic Optimism Dips Slightly
According to Latest IBD/TIPP Poll Source: Investor's Business
Daily
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--Government
Shutdown Has No Impact on Romaine Safety as Leafy Greens Marketing
Agreement Works Even Harder to Prevent Future Outbreaks Source:
California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United
Way Worldwide Launches ‘United for U.S.’ Coalition to Help Those
Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--Bank
of America Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown Source:
Bank of America
MINNEAPOLIS--U.S.
Bank Launches New Low-Rate, Quick Loan for Customers Needing Assistance
During Federal Government Shutdown Source: U.S. Bank
BOSTON--Indigo
Ag, Inc. Shares January Corn and Soybean Yield Forecasts for the
Americas to Help Global Grower Community Navigate Market During US
Government Shutdown Source: Indigo Ag, Inc.
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--Iraq
War Veteran Pledges to Hire Government Employees, Veterans Affected by
Shutdown Source: Two Marines Moving
PHOENIX--APS
Announces Bill Assistance for Federal Employees Affected by Shutdown Source:
APS
PARKVILLE, Mo.--Park
University to Assist U.S. Coast Guard Students During Federal Government
Shutdown Source: Park University
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--Roadrunner
Revises Timing of Rights Offering; Change in Timing Due Entirely to
Partial Government Shutdown Source: Roadrunner Transportation
Systems, Inc.
CHICAGO--ComEd
Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Options Source:
ComEd
NEW YORK--KBRA
Releases Report: Federal Shutdown Opens the Door to Greater Fiscal Risk
for Municipalities Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)
FORT WORTH, Texas--First
Command Will Cover Coast Guard Pay During Government Shutdown Source:
First Command Financial Services, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--Navy
Federal Extends Paycheck Relief to Those Affected by Government Shutdown Source:
Navy Federal Credit Union
FORT WORTH, Texas--First
Command Will Cover Federal Pay During Government Shutdown Source:
First Command Financial Services, Inc.
NEW YORK--Chase
to Assist Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown Source:
Chase
RESTON, Va.--Access
National Bank Offers Support to Businesses Affected by Potential
Government Shutdown or Disruption Source: Access National Bank
