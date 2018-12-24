Hot Topics Recap: Holiday Showcase 2018

Following are the latest 2018 Holiday Season news releases and story
SALT LAKE CITY--In
the Holiday Countdown, Will Your Shipping Strategy Bring Success?
Source: Visible Supply Chain Management
ATLANTA--Trio
of Hazardous Holidays Threaten U.S. Highway Travelers; Thanksgiving is
Past, but Christmas and New Year’s Danger Looms Source: Road
Safe America
PHOENIX--This
Holiday Season, PetSmart® and its Shoppers Give More than Two Million
Plush Toys to Local Communities and Generate $885,000 to Support Pets in
Need Source: PetSmart, Inc.
ORANGE, Calif.--Western
Dental Plays Santa Claus Source: Western Dental
WASHINGTON--Escape
the Holiday Hustle and Bustle with a Sneak Peek of National Geographic’s
New Series Valley of the Boom Source: National Geographic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--Merry
Maids Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises
Source: Merry Maids
ORANGE, Calif.--Western
Dental Recommends Check-ups for Kids During the Holiday Season
Source: Western Dental
PURCHASE. N.Y.--Mastercard
SpendingPulse: Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season
Source: Mastercard Investor Relations
The
City Choir of Washington (TCCW) Extends the Holiday Season with Twelfth
Night Celebration Source: The City Choir of Washington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--Southeastern
Grocers Exceeds Goal of 20 Million Meals* Donated to Feeding America® in
2018 Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.
BEDFORD, Mass.--NativeScript-Powered
Portable North Pole App Exceeds a Quarter Million Unique Sessions Per
Day Leading into Final Week of Holiday Season Source: Progress
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Times
Square Gets Cheesy This Holiday Season with Kraft American Singles Source:
The Kraft Heinz Company
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--The
Cheesecake Factory Makes Last-Minute Holiday Gift Card Shopping Twice as
Sweet with Double the Rewards Online for One Day Only, December 20, 2018 Source:
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
LOS ANGELES--MapleStory
M Introduces New Evan Class and Mini-Games Source: Nexon
America Inc.
MIAMI--An
Effective Remedy to Curb Holiday Stress Source: Quietud
Sagrada
HAMILTON, N.J.--How
Retailers Handle Returns Influences Consumer Buying Habits According to
Research from Voxware Source: Voxware
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo
Switch is the Fastest-Selling Video Game System of This Generation Source:
Nintendo
BURBANK, Calif.--DC
Universe: the Ultimate Holiday Binge-Watching Destination Anchored with
the Season Finale of Original Series Titans on December 21 Source:
DC UNIVERSE
WASHINGTON--November
Retail Sales Increase 5 Percent Over 2017, Putting Holiday Spending on
Track to Meet NRF Forecast Source: National Retail Federation
BOSTON--College
Savings: A Gift Idea That Lasts For Years Source: MEFA
REYKJAVIK, Iceland--Iceland
Naturally Releases “Christmas is Coming” Video About Iceland’s Christmas
Yule Lads Just in Time for The Holidays Source: Iceland
Naturally
WASHINGTON--Historic
Hotels of America Announces The 2018 Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread
Displays at Historic Hotels in the United States of America Source:
Historic Hotels of America
LOS ANGELES--Iconic
Holiday Curmudgeon Returns to Mobile in Jam City’s Panda Pop “Grinchmas”
Takeover Source: Jam City
SEATTLE--Amazon
Extends Holiday Free Shipping Promotion to December 18 and Expands Prime
FREE One-Day Shipping (or faster) to 10,000 Cities and Towns Source:
Amazon.com, Inc.
CHICAGO--Yule
Forget About It: People Forget the Majority of Gifts They Receive,
According to a New Groupon SurveySource: Groupon
SAN FRANCISCO--WILLIAMS
SONOMA AND STREETEASY PARTNER WITH AWARD-WINNING GINGERBREAD ARTIST TO
BUILD ‘GINGERBREAD CITY’ Source: Williams Sonoma
MIAMI--CareCloud
Helps Ease Holiday Stress for Urgent Care Centers Source:
CareCloud
MENLO PARK, Calif.--Christmas
2018 Powered by Deliv Source: Deliv
LOS ANGELES--Want
a Bigger Bonus this Holiday Season? Be a Team Player, According to a
Korn Ferry Sales Compensation Analysis Source: Korn Ferry
NEW YORK--Find
the Perfect Last-Minute Gift at Macy’s Source: Macy’s
IRVING, Texas--Creative
Gifting Made Easy: Michaels Kids Gift Shop Offers Perfect Last-Minute
Gifts for Holiday 2018Source: The Michaels Companies, Inc.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s
Offers Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Around-The-Clock Shopping and Free
In-Store Pick Up Through Christmas Eve Source: Kohl’s
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--Has
Santa Been Stumped? Americans Are Running Out of Gift Ideas, According
to Survey by BJ’s Wholesale Club Source: BJ's Wholesale Club
DENVER--SendGrid
Publishes Industry’s First Inbox Protection Rate to Increase
Cybersecurity and Privacy Transparency Around the Holidays Source:
SendGrid, Inc.
LOS ANGELES--Holidays
Can be Stressful for Children with Autism and Their Families Source:
Alternative Behavior Strategies
SOMERSET, N.J.--Oticon
Opn Hearing Aids Save Christmas for Santa Claus Source: Oticon
MONTREAL--CCM
Inspires Youth Hockey Players to Do Good This Holiday Season Source:
CCM Hockey
LOWELL, Ark.--J.B.
Hunt Announces Participation in Wreaths across America for Fifth
Consecutive Year Source: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
WASHINGTON--Insurance
Fraud Grinches: 9 Most-Brazen Insurance Scammers of 2018 Source:
Coalition Against Insurance Fraud
NEW YORK--Gillette
Venus Teams Up with YouTube Star Remi Cruz for Limited-Edition Razor Source:
Procter & Gamble
AUSTIN, Texas--From
Holiday Ecommerce to Personalized Learning Experiences, WP Engine’s
Digital Experience Platform Enabled Customer Success in 2018 Source:
WP Engine
BELLEVUE, Wash.--T-Mobile
CEO John Legere Serves Up Leadership Advice and a Mean Pot Roast - in
New #SlowCookerSunday CookbookSource: T-Mobile
DALLAS--Mr.
Cooper Survey: Holidays Bring Spending Stress to Many Americans Source:
Mr. Cooper
NEW YORK--MoviePass
Subscribers Get Value-Added Options in 2019 Pricing Plans Source:
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
MELVILLE, N.Y.--Equifax
Identity Theft Data Poses Risk for Retailers and Shoppers This Holiday
Season Source: Intellicheck
SANTA PAULA, Calif.--Limoneira's
12 Days of Citrus: Surprising Ways to Use Citrus Fruits to Give the
Holidays an Unexpected Twist Source: Limoneira Company
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--Psst,
Boss, Here’s What Your Employees Want Most This Holiday — Meaningful Work Source:
ServiceNow
NORRISTOWN, Pa.--Wild
Lights Winter Holiday Festival Opens at Elmwood Park Zoo Source:
GES Events
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--Holiday
Survey Reveals Consumer Shopping Habits This Season Source:
Quotient Technology Inc.
NEW YORK--Barnes
& Noble Announces Top Gifts to Make the Holidays Special This Season Source:
Barnes & Noble, Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas--Whole
Foods Market Spreads Holiday Cheer With Return Of 12 Days of Cheese Source:
Whole Foods Market
TANNERSVILLE, Pa.--A
Heartwarming Story from FDNY Foundation and Camelback Resort to Brighten
Your Holiday Season Source: Camelback Resort
ORANGE, Calif.--Western
Dental Offers Tips on How to Maintain Good Oral Health During the
Holidays Source: Western Dental
FAIRFAX, Va.--Apple
Federal Credit Union Tips Help Consumers Avoid Email Scams this Holiday
Season Source: Apple Federal Credit Union
CINCINNATI--‘Tis
the (Flu) Season: Cintas Offers Tips to Reduce the Spread of Infection
During Holiday Travel Source: Cintas Corporation
NEW YORK--B&H
Launches Digital Gifting for the Holidays Source: B&H
NEW YORK--Celebrate
National Believe Day At Macy’s With Double Donations to Make-A-Wish® and
Wishes Across America Source: Macy’s
PITTSBURGH--IDI
Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Source:
IDI Consulting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--FedEx
Helps Deliver Holiday Joy with Mobile Gifting Truck Source:
FedEx Corp.
LOS ANGELES--PuppySpot
Advocates Responsible Puppy Gifting This Holiday Season Source:
PuppySpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million
Announces 2018 Holiday Gift Guide Recommendations Source:
Books-A-Million
LEXINGTON, Ky.--Holiday
Gift Idea: A&W Launches Centennial Book to Benefit Disabled Vets Source:
A&W Restaurants
NEW YORK--Majority
of Americans Want to Buy Online and Pick-up In-store to Reduce Holiday
Shopping Stress This Year Source: Synchrony
NEW YORK--Tim
Hortons® U.S. Swaps Snowballs for Snowbits This Holiday Season Source:
Tim Hortons®
WASHINGTON--WGL
Energy Partners with Children’s National to Light Up Washington Region
through ‘Light Up Dr. Bear’ Donation Campaign Source: WGL
Energy Services, Inc.
NEW YORK--Barnes
& Noble Announces Storytime Pajama Party Featuring The Polar Express in
Stores NationwideSource: Barnes & Noble, Inc.
NAPLES, Fla.--Six
Out of 10 Americans are Anxious About Bills and Nearly Half are Late on
Paying Them, Study ShowsSource: ACI Worldwide
LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--Ancestry
Breaks November Sales Record Source: Ancestry
ARLINGTON, Va.--Online
Shopping and Cyber Monday Break Records Over Thanksgiving Week, Says CTA Source:
Consumer Technology Association
NEW YORK--Monetate’s
Five Day Global Holiday Ecommerce Analysis Reveals A Drop in Shopping
Cart Conversion RateSource: Monetate
SEATTLE--Amazon
Announces Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend: Cyber Monday Once
Again Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History
with the Most Products Ordered Worldwide Source: Amazon.com,
Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO--QUESTLOVE
DEBUTS POPCORN COLLECTION WITH WILLIAMS SONOMA Source:
Williams Sonoma
PHOENIX--DollarDays’
Nonprofit Purchasing Index Reports Top 10 Most-Wanted Items for the
Holiday Season Source: DollarDays
WASHINGTON--Thanksgiving
Weekend Multichannel Shopping Up Almost 40 Percent Over Last Year Source:
National Retail Federation
LOS ANGELES--Top
5 Reasons to Give the Gift of Popcornopolis Source:
Popcornopolis
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--Shop,
Save & Ship: Holidays are Handled Thanks to Staples
Source: Staples
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--So
Many Pains, So Little Time! BJ’s Wholesale Club Saves Members from
Holiday Hassles with Convenient Shopping Solutions Source:
BJ’s Wholesale Club
SEATTLE--“Alexa,
Donate to Toys for Tots” Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo
Hits Big Milestones from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday Source:
Nintendo
BOSTON--Wayfair
Reports 58% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday
Shopping Weekend Source: Wayfair, Inc.
