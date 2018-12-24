Hot Topics Recap: Holiday Showcase 2018

Following are the latest 2018 Holiday Season news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SALT LAKE CITY--In the Holiday Countdown, Will Your Shipping Strategy Bring Success? Source: Visible Supply Chain Management

ATLANTA--Trio of Hazardous Holidays Threaten U.S. Highway Travelers; Thanksgiving is Past, but Christmas and New Year’s Danger Looms Source: Road Safe America

PHOENIX--This Holiday Season, PetSmart® and its Shoppers Give More than Two Million Plush Toys to Local Communities and Generate $885,000 to Support Pets in Need Source: PetSmart, Inc.

ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Plays Santa Claus Source: Western Dental

WASHINGTON--Escape the Holiday Hustle and Bustle with a Sneak Peek of National Geographic’s New Series Valley of the Boom Source: National Geographic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--Merry Maids Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises Source: Merry Maids

ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Recommends Check-ups for Kids During the Holiday Season Source: Western Dental

PURCHASE. N.Y.--Mastercard SpendingPulse: Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season Source: Mastercard Investor Relations

The City Choir of Washington (TCCW) Extends the Holiday Season with Twelfth Night Celebration Source: The City Choir of Washington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--Southeastern Grocers Exceeds Goal of 20 Million Meals* Donated to Feeding America® in 2018 Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass.--NativeScript-Powered Portable North Pole App Exceeds a Quarter Million Unique Sessions Per Day Leading into Final Week of Holiday Season Source: Progress

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Times Square Gets Cheesy This Holiday Season with Kraft American Singles Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--The Cheesecake Factory Makes Last-Minute Holiday Gift Card Shopping Twice as Sweet with Double the Rewards Online for One Day Only, December 20, 2018 Source: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

LOS ANGELES--MapleStory M Introduces New Evan Class and Mini-Games Source: Nexon America Inc.

MIAMI--An Effective Remedy to Curb Holiday Stress Source: Quietud Sagrada

HAMILTON, N.J.--How Retailers Handle Returns Influences Consumer Buying Habits According to Research from Voxware Source: Voxware

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Switch is the Fastest-Selling Video Game System of This Generation Source: Nintendo

BURBANK, Calif.--DC Universe: the Ultimate Holiday Binge-Watching Destination Anchored with the Season Finale of Original Series Titans on December 21 Source: DC UNIVERSE

WASHINGTON--November Retail Sales Increase 5 Percent Over 2017, Putting Holiday Spending on Track to Meet NRF Forecast Source: National Retail Federation

BOSTON--College Savings: A Gift Idea That Lasts For Years Source: MEFA

REYKJAVIK, Iceland--Iceland Naturally Releases “Christmas is Coming” Video About Iceland’s Christmas Yule Lads Just in Time for The Holidays Source: Iceland Naturally

WASHINGTON--Historic Hotels of America Announces The 2018 Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays at Historic Hotels in the United States of America Source: Historic Hotels of America

LOS ANGELES--Iconic Holiday Curmudgeon Returns to Mobile in Jam City’s Panda Pop “Grinchmas” Takeover Source: Jam City

SEATTLE--Amazon Extends Holiday Free Shipping Promotion to December 18 and Expands Prime FREE One-Day Shipping (or faster) to 10,000 Cities and Towns Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

CHICAGO--Yule Forget About It: People Forget the Majority of Gifts They Receive, According to a New Groupon SurveySource: Groupon

SAN FRANCISCO--WILLIAMS SONOMA AND STREETEASY PARTNER WITH AWARD-WINNING GINGERBREAD ARTIST TO BUILD ‘GINGERBREAD CITY’ Source: Williams Sonoma

MIAMI--CareCloud Helps Ease Holiday Stress for Urgent Care Centers Source: CareCloud

MENLO PARK, Calif.--Christmas 2018 Powered by Deliv Source: Deliv

LOS ANGELES--Want a Bigger Bonus this Holiday Season? Be a Team Player, According to a Korn Ferry Sales Compensation Analysis Source: Korn Ferry

NEW YORK--Find the Perfect Last-Minute Gift at Macy’s Source: Macy’s

IRVING, Texas--Creative Gifting Made Easy: Michaels Kids Gift Shop Offers Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for Holiday 2018Source: The Michaels Companies, Inc.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s Offers Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Around-The-Clock Shopping and Free In-Store Pick Up Through Christmas Eve Source: Kohl’s

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--Has Santa Been Stumped? Americans Are Running Out of Gift Ideas, According to Survey by BJ’s Wholesale Club Source: BJ's Wholesale Club

DENVER--SendGrid Publishes Industry’s First Inbox Protection Rate to Increase Cybersecurity and Privacy Transparency Around the Holidays Source: SendGrid, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--Holidays Can be Stressful for Children with Autism and Their Families Source: Alternative Behavior Strategies

SOMERSET, N.J.--Oticon Opn Hearing Aids Save Christmas for Santa Claus Source: Oticon

MONTREAL--CCM Inspires Youth Hockey Players to Do Good This Holiday Season Source: CCM Hockey

LOWELL, Ark.--J.B. Hunt Announces Participation in Wreaths across America for Fifth Consecutive Year Source: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

WASHINGTON--Insurance Fraud Grinches: 9 Most-Brazen Insurance Scammers of 2018 Source: Coalition Against Insurance Fraud

NEW YORK--Gillette Venus Teams Up with YouTube Star Remi Cruz for Limited-Edition Razor Source: Procter & Gamble

AUSTIN, Texas--From Holiday Ecommerce to Personalized Learning Experiences, WP Engine’s Digital Experience Platform Enabled Customer Success in 2018 Source: WP Engine

BELLEVUE, Wash.--T-Mobile CEO John Legere Serves Up Leadership Advice and a Mean Pot Roast - in New #SlowCookerSunday CookbookSource: T-Mobile

DALLAS--Mr. Cooper Survey: Holidays Bring Spending Stress to Many Americans Source: Mr. Cooper

NEW YORK--MoviePass Subscribers Get Value-Added Options in 2019 Pricing Plans Source: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y.--Equifax Identity Theft Data Poses Risk for Retailers and Shoppers This Holiday Season Source: Intellicheck

SANTA PAULA, Calif.--Limoneira's 12 Days of Citrus: Surprising Ways to Use Citrus Fruits to Give the Holidays an Unexpected Twist Source: Limoneira Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--Psst, Boss, Here’s What Your Employees Want Most This Holiday — Meaningful Work Source: ServiceNow

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--Wild Lights Winter Holiday Festival Opens at Elmwood Park Zoo Source: GES Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--Holiday Survey Reveals Consumer Shopping Habits This Season Source: Quotient Technology Inc.

NEW YORK--Barnes & Noble Announces Top Gifts to Make the Holidays Special This Season Source: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--Whole Foods Market Spreads Holiday Cheer With Return Of 12 Days of Cheese Source: Whole Foods Market

TANNERSVILLE, Pa.--A Heartwarming Story from FDNY Foundation and Camelback Resort to Brighten Your Holiday Season Source: Camelback Resort

ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Offers Tips on How to Maintain Good Oral Health During the Holidays Source: Western Dental

FAIRFAX, Va.--Apple Federal Credit Union Tips Help Consumers Avoid Email Scams this Holiday Season Source: Apple Federal Credit Union

CINCINNATI--‘Tis the (Flu) Season: Cintas Offers Tips to Reduce the Spread of Infection During Holiday Travel Source: Cintas Corporation

NEW YORK--B&H Launches Digital Gifting for the Holidays Source: B&H

NEW YORK--Celebrate National Believe Day At Macy’s With Double Donations to Make-A-Wish® and Wishes Across America Source: Macy’s

PITTSBURGH--IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Source: IDI Consulting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--FedEx Helps Deliver Holiday Joy with Mobile Gifting Truck Source: FedEx Corp.

LOS ANGELES--PuppySpot Advocates Responsible Puppy Gifting This Holiday Season Source: PuppySpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million Announces 2018 Holiday Gift Guide Recommendations Source: Books-A-Million

LEXINGTON, Ky.--Holiday Gift Idea: A&W Launches Centennial Book to Benefit Disabled Vets Source: A&W Restaurants

NEW YORK--Majority of Americans Want to Buy Online and Pick-up In-store to Reduce Holiday Shopping Stress This Year Source: Synchrony

NEW YORK--Tim Hortons® U.S. Swaps Snowballs for Snowbits This Holiday Season Source: Tim Hortons®

WASHINGTON--WGL Energy Partners with Children’s National to Light Up Washington Region through ‘Light Up Dr. Bear’ Donation Campaign Source: WGL Energy Services, Inc.

NEW YORK--Barnes & Noble Announces Storytime Pajama Party Featuring The Polar Express in Stores NationwideSource: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

NAPLES, Fla.--Six Out of 10 Americans are Anxious About Bills and Nearly Half are Late on Paying Them, Study ShowsSource: ACI Worldwide

LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--Ancestry Breaks November Sales Record Source: Ancestry

ARLINGTON, Va.--Online Shopping and Cyber Monday Break Records Over Thanksgiving Week, Says CTA Source: Consumer Technology Association

NEW YORK--Monetate’s Five Day Global Holiday Ecommerce Analysis Reveals A Drop in Shopping Cart Conversion RateSource: Monetate

SEATTLE--Amazon Announces Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend: Cyber Monday Once Again Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History with the Most Products Ordered Worldwide Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--QUESTLOVE DEBUTS POPCORN COLLECTION WITH WILLIAMS SONOMA Source: Williams Sonoma

PHOENIX--DollarDays’ Nonprofit Purchasing Index Reports Top 10 Most-Wanted Items for the Holiday Season Source: DollarDays

WASHINGTON--Thanksgiving Weekend Multichannel Shopping Up Almost 40 Percent Over Last Year Source: National Retail Federation

LOS ANGELES--Top 5 Reasons to Give the Gift of Popcornopolis Source: Popcornopolis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--Shop, Save & Ship: Holidays are Handled Thanks to Staples Source: Staples

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--So Many Pains, So Little Time! BJ’s Wholesale Club Saves Members from Holiday Hassles with Convenient Shopping Solutions Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club

SEATTLE--“Alexa, Donate to Toys for Tots” Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Hits Big Milestones from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday Source: Nintendo

BOSTON--Wayfair Reports 58% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday Shopping Weekend Source: Wayfair, Inc.

