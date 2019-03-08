Hot Topics Recap: International Women's Day

Following are the latest International Women’s Day 2019 news releases
NEW YORK--iHeartMedia
Teams up with Amazon Prime Video to Celebrate Women in Music During
International Women’s Day Source: iHeartMedia
SAN FRANCISCO--Old
Navy Celebrates International Women’s Day With Sky-High Messages of
Empowerment Source: Old Navy
BOCA RATON, Fla.--Office
Depot Donates $175,000 to Dress for Success® to Empower, Inspire and
Further the Success of Women in the Workplace Source: Office
Depot, Inc.
PALO ALTO, Calif.--Milk
Stork Announces International Expansion with All-New Pump & Check Option
Source: Milk Stork
LAUSANNE, Switzerland--Philip
Morris International Spearheads Drive for Change on International
Women’s Day Source: Philip Morris International
ATLANTA--Cardlytics
to Keynote at Nasdaq Ring the Bell for Women’s Empowerment
Source: Cardlytics
LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--New
Report by Korn Ferry & The Conference Board: Majority of HR Executives
Say Gender Parity in Company Leadership is Significant Issue
Source: Korn Ferry
CINCINNATI--In
Honor of International Women’s Day, Always® Continues Their Commitment
to Help #EndPeriodPoverty and Keep Girls in School Source:
Procter & Gamble
SAN FRANCISCO--Visa
Launches First Global Competition Focused on Celebrating Women
Entrepreneurs Source: Visa Inc.
BOSTON & LONDON--Fearless
Girl Campaign Comes to London Source: State Street Global
Advisors
HONG KONG--MetLife
Joins UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change Source:
MetLife, Inc.
NEW YORK--UBS,
Bloomberg, and State Street Global Advisors Launch "Girls Take Wall
Street" to Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders in Finance
Source: UBS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland--Philip
Morris International Leads by Example on Equal Pay: Becomes First
Multinational to Obtain Global EQUAL-SALARY Certification
Source: Philip Morris International
AKRON, Ohio--Circle
K Great Lakes Celebrates International Women’s Day Source:
Circle K
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--New
Avaya for Communities Program Provides Intelligent Communications
Solutions to Support Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small
Businesses Source: Avaya Holdings Corp.
LONDON & NEW YORK & ZURICH--Egon
Zehnder Finds Generation, Not Gender, Determines Attitudes at Work
Source: Egon Zehnder
NEW YORK--B&H
Photo Celebrates International Women’s Day with 10 Event Space Seminars
Source: B&H Photo Video
