Hot Topics Recap: International Women's Day

NEW YORK--iHeartMedia Teams up with Amazon Prime Video to Celebrate Women in Music During International Women’s Day Source: iHeartMedia

SAN FRANCISCO--Old Navy Celebrates International Women’s Day With Sky-High Messages of Empowerment Source: Old Navy

BOCA RATON, Fla.--Office Depot Donates $175,000 to Dress for Success® to Empower, Inspire and Further the Success of Women in the Workplace Source: Office Depot, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--Milk Stork Announces International Expansion with All-New Pump & Check Option Source: Milk Stork

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--Philip Morris International Spearheads Drive for Change on International Women’s Day Source: Philip Morris International

ATLANTA--Cardlytics to Keynote at Nasdaq Ring the Bell for Women’s Empowerment Source: Cardlytics

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--New Report by Korn Ferry & The Conference Board: Majority of HR Executives Say Gender Parity in Company Leadership is Significant Issue Source: Korn Ferry

CINCINNATI--In Honor of International Women’s Day, Always® Continues Their Commitment to Help #EndPeriodPoverty and Keep Girls in School Source: Procter & Gamble

SAN FRANCISCO--Visa Launches First Global Competition Focused on Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs Source: Visa Inc.

BOSTON & LONDON--Fearless Girl Campaign Comes to London Source: State Street Global Advisors

HONG KONG--MetLife Joins UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change Source: MetLife, Inc.

NEW YORK--UBS, Bloomberg, and State Street Global Advisors Launch "Girls Take Wall Street" to Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders in Finance Source: UBS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--Philip Morris International Leads by Example on Equal Pay: Becomes First Multinational to Obtain Global EQUAL-SALARY Certification Source: Philip Morris International

AKRON, Ohio--Circle K Great Lakes Celebrates International Women’s Day Source: Circle K

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--New Avaya for Communities Program Provides Intelligent Communications Solutions to Support Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Businesses Source: Avaya Holdings Corp.

LONDON & NEW YORK & ZURICH--Egon Zehnder Finds Generation, Not Gender, Determines Attitudes at Work Source: Egon Zehnder

NEW YORK--B&H Photo Celebrates International Women’s Day with 10 Event Space Seminars Source: B&H Photo Video

