Hot Topics Recap: Pride Month

NEW YORK--JetBlue
and RuPaul’s Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New
York’s Hometown Airline® Celebrates Ongoing Commitment to Diversity and
Inclusion Source: JetBlue
LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--AEG
Pledges Support for Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s (SIGBI)
Creation of LGBTQ+ Anti-Bias Training Standard Source: AEG
ORLANDO, Fla.--Barnie’s
Unveils “49” Special Blend Coffee to Help Support Those Affected by
Pulse Nightclub Tragedy Source: Barnie’s Coffee & Tea
NEW YORK--On
the Four-Year Anniversary of the Same Sex Marriage Ruling, Digital
Mortgage Lender Better.com Celebrates a 10x Increase in LGBTQ Married
Borrowers Source: Better.com
SAN FRANCISCO--Q
Foundation Re-Dedicates San Francisco’s Iconic ‘Rainbow Flag Apartments’
to Honor Gilbert Baker, Creator of LGBTQ Movement’s World-Famous
Multi-Colored Flag Source: Q Foundation
NEW YORK--Landmark
Study Finds 39 Percent of LGBTQ Youth and More Than Half of Transgender
and Non-Binary Youth Report Having Seriously Considered Suicide in the
Past Twelve Months Source: The Trevor Project
CHICAGO--Hyatt
Invites LGBT+ Community to Stay You in Honor of Pride Month with Unique
Offers, Experiences Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation
LOS ANGELES--Los
Angeles Pride: AHF to Honor ‘Our Champions,’ also Offer FREE (1 Minute)
HIV Testing & FREE Pride Tickets Source: AIDS Healthcare
Foundation
LOS ANGELES--MedMen
Partners with Equality California for Pride Month
Source: MedMen Enterprises, Inc.
LOS ANGELES--AEG
Launches “Equality for All” in Support of Pride Month
Source: AEG
BELLEVUE, Wash.--T-Mobile
is ALL IN with #UnlimitedPride in 2019! Source: T-Mobile US,
Inc.
SALT LAKE CITY--Made—the
Storytelling Toolkit App Made for Stories Content—Turns Social Media
into Social Good During Pride Season Source: Made
NEW YORK--Out
in Tech Launches Program to Increase Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Tech Talent
Source: Out in Tech
JERSEY CITY, N.J.--Lord
Abbett Illuminates Pride Month Source: Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC
LOS ANGELES--GIBLIB
and Caitlyn Jenner Collaborate to Raise Awareness of Transgender
Healthcare Issues for Pride Month Source: GIBLIB
NEW YORK--Macy’s
Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ+ Community for WorldPride 2019 and
Stonewall 50 Source: Macy’s
NEW YORK--TIAA
Named on DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 List Source: TIAA
PHILADELPHIA--Aramark
Once Again Named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company for Diversity
Source: Aramark
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--Humana
Again Listed Among Top 50 Companies for Diversity
Source: Humana Inc.
MIDLAND, Mich.--Dow
moves up to #37 on 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list
Source: Dow
MCLEAN, Va.--Hilton
Recognized as One of DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity
Source: Hilton
NEW YORK--PVH
Corp. Supports WorldPride NYC and Local Events around the World to
Celebrate LGBTQ+ Rights Source: PVH Corp.
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--Discover
Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Six Years in a Row
Source: Discover Financial Services
