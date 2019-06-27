Hot Topics Recap: Pride Month

Following are the latest Pride Month 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK--EWIB Partners with BIO to Promote Gender Diversity on Corporate Boards Source: Biotechnology Innovation Organization

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--Waddell & Reed Financial Continues to Expand Diversity & Inclusion Strategies Source: Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas--New Alcon DAILIES® COLORS Contact Lenses Give Beauty Lovers Permission to Play with Their Eye Color Every Day Source: Alcon

CINCINNATI--Pantene Launches “Don’t Hate Me Because I’m #BeautifuLGBTQ” To Redefine What ‘Beautiful’ Looks Like Today Source: Procter & Gamble

CHICAGO--Numerator Launches Specialty Premium People Groups Source: Numerato

CINCINNATI--P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion Source: Procter & Gamble

LOS ANGELES--Cuspers: Creative, Stressed, Impulsive --- Fullscreen Generational Study Shines Light on the Unique Life Stage Between Millennials and Gen Z Source: Fullscreen

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--AEG Pledges Support for Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s (SIGBI) Creation of LGBTQ+ Anti-Bias Training Standard Source: AEG

NEW YORK--JetBlue and RuPaul’s Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New York’s Hometown Airline® Celebrates Ongoing Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Source: JetBlue

ORLANDO, Fla.--Barnie’s Unveils “49” Special Blend Coffee to Help Support Those Affected by Pulse Nightclub Tragedy Source: Barnie’s Coffee & Tea

NEW YORK--On the Four-Year Anniversary of the Same Sex Marriage Ruling, Digital Mortgage Lender Better.com Celebrates a 10x Increase in LGBTQ Married Borrowers Source: Better.com

SAN FRANCISCO--Q Foundation Re-Dedicates San Francisco’s Iconic ‘Rainbow Flag Apartments’ to Honor Gilbert Baker, Creator of LGBTQ Movement’s World-Famous Multi-Colored Flag Source: Q Foundation

NEW YORK--Landmark Study Finds 39 Percent of LGBTQ Youth and More Than Half of Transgender and Non-Binary Youth Report Having Seriously Considered Suicide in the Past Twelve Months Source: The Trevor Project

CHICAGO--Hyatt Invites LGBT+ Community to Stay You in Honor of Pride Month with Unique Offers, Experiences Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

LOS ANGELES--Los Angeles Pride: AHF to Honor ‘Our Champions,’ also Offer FREE (1 Minute) HIV Testing & FREE Pride Tickets Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

LOS ANGELES--MedMen Partners with Equality California for Pride Month Source: MedMen Enterprises, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--AEG Launches “Equality for All” in Support of Pride Month Source: AEG

BELLEVUE, Wash.--T-Mobile is ALL IN with #UnlimitedPride in 2019! Source: T-Mobile US, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY--Made—the Storytelling Toolkit App Made for Stories Content—Turns Social Media into Social Good During Pride Season Source: Made

NEW YORK--Out in Tech Launches Program to Increase Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Tech Talent Source: Out in Tech

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--Lord Abbett Illuminates Pride Month Source: Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC

LOS ANGELES--GIBLIB and Caitlyn Jenner Collaborate to Raise Awareness of Transgender Healthcare Issues for Pride Month Source: GIBLIB

NEW YORK--Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ+ Community for WorldPride 2019 and Stonewall 50 Source: Macy’s

NEW YORK--TIAA Named on DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 List Source: TIAA

PHILADELPHIA--Aramark Once Again Named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company for Diversity Source: Aramark

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--Humana Again Listed Among Top 50 Companies for Diversity Source: Humana Inc.

MIDLAND, Mich.--Dow moves up to #37 on 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list Source: Dow

MCLEAN, Va.--Hilton Recognized as One of DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity Source: Hilton

NEW YORK--PVH Corp. Supports WorldPride NYC and Local Events around the World to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Rights Source: PVH Corp.

RIVERWOODS, Ill.--Discover Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Six Years in a Row Source: Discover Financial Services

