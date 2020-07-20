Log in
Hot Tub Market With Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (Series) | Product Innovation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

07/20/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the hot tub market and it is poised to grow by USD 739.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005268/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot Tub Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot Tub Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artesian Spas, Blue Falls Manufacturing, Bullfrog International LC, Cal Spas, Canadian Spa Co., Coast Spas Inc., Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Marquis Corp., Masco Corp., and Watkins Manufacturing are some of the major market participants. The product innovation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

COVID-19 has had an impact on all industries. Hot Tub Market will provide a thorough analysis on factors that will assist key vendors to boost their businesses.

Product innovation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hot Tub Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hot Tub Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Above-ground Hot Tubs
    • Portable Hot Tubs
    • In-ground Hot Tubs
  • End-user
    • Residential Users
    • Commercial Users
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43040

Hot Tub Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hot tub market report covers the following areas:

  • Hot Tub Market Size
  • Hot Tub Market Trends
  • Hot Tub Market Analysis

This study identifies use of hot tubs as an in-home spa for health and wellness benefits as one of the prime reasons driving the hot tub market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hot Tub Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hot tub market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hot tub market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hot tub market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot tub market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Above-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • In-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Residential users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artesian Spas
  • Blue Falls Manufacturing
  • Bullfrog International LC
  • Cal Spas
  • Canadian Spa Co.
  • Coast Spas Inc.
  • Jacuzzi Brands LLC
  • Marquis Corp.
  • Masco Corp.
  • Watkins Manufacturing

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
