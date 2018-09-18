Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hot summer boosts UK grocery sales as sector awaits new Tesco format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on a checkout till at the Asda superstore in High Wycombe

LONDON (Reuters) - Grocery sales grew 3.8 percent in the latest 12-week period, boosted by demand for alcohol, soft drinks and ice cream in a record-breaking hot summer, as supermarkets brace for a push into the discount sector by market leader Tesco.

While the country's four biggest supermarkets benefited from the warm weather spending spree, they all lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose sales growth was 13.9 percent and 8.3 percent respectively, industry data showed.

After a decade of losing market share to the fast-growing discounters, Britain's no.1 supermarket Tesco will on Wednesday take the fight directly to them with the opening of its own discount format, reported to be called "Jack's".

"As speculation mounts over the launch of Tesco's discount retailer Jack's, it's worth remembering how quickly rivals Aldi and Lidl have grown their market share," Kantar Worldpanel head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said.

Aldi and Lidl have a combined 13.1 percent market share, after doubling it over the period 2013-2018.

Tesco posted sales growth of 1.9 percent in the 12 weeks ended Sept. 9, Kantar said, noting that Tesco's cheaper own-label product lines Eastman's and Creamfields launched earlier this year, were proving popular.

Asda was the best performer of Britain's big four supermarkets, with sales up 3.1 percent, ahead of Morrisons, up 3.0 percent.

Sainsbury's, which has agreed to take over Asda to become the no.1 player, potentially putting pressure on Tesco, was the laggard again, with sales up 1.6 percent over the 12-week period.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said sales growth was ahead of grocery inflation of 2 percent. It said prices were rising fastest in markets such as butter, cola and canned fish.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.99% 318.6 Delayed Quote.33.26%
TESCO 0.89% 237.2 Delayed Quote.12.35%
WAL-MART STORES 0.24% 94.82 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : How has the EU progressed towards the Sustainable Development Goals?
PU
11:06aGlobal shares shrug as Trump fires off tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods
RE
11:05aAnyTrans Offers iPhone and Android Users a Seamless Transition to iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR
SE
11:04aGlobal shares shrug as Trump fires off tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods
RE
11:01aChina says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
RE
10:58aENDANGERED SPECIES : imports and exports and commercial use
PU
10:53aISO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATI : The ISO/IEC’s service management system series gets an upgrade with key standards newly revised
PU
10:44aHot summer boosts UK grocery sales as sector awaits new Tesco format
RE
10:42aDon't hurt economy for Brexit 'erotic spasm', says Lib Dem leader
RE
10:33aEU-IOM JOINT INITIATIVE FOR MIGRANT PROTECTION AND REINTEGRATION : new web portal goes live
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando cuts guidance after summer heatwave lingers
4AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.