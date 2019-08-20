Log in
Hotel Association of NYC Launches Foundation to Support Education Programs and Industry Research

08/20/2019 | 11:38am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Association of New York City announces the launch of a new nonprofit foundation that will direct the educational, philanthropic and research initiatives of the hotel industry – among the city's most crucial sectors – into programs that promote the health and vitality of the hotel business, its employees and their families.

(PRNewsfoto/Hotel Association of New York C)

The Hotel Association of New York City Foundation will administer and amplify HANYC's charitable activities including awarding scholarships funded by its annual Red Carpet Hospitality Gala. It will also seek to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through research and educational initiatives.

Baccarat Hotel General Manager Hermann Elger, a second-generation hotelier with more than 25 years of global and New York City experience in the luxury hotel business, will serve as Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role in helping to lead the Hotel Association's charitable efforts," Mr. Elger said. "The foundation's focus will be building scholarship programs, philanthropic outreach and aligning partnerships to promote initiatives that support and enhance our industry."

Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City, added, "The Foundation will provide us with an important vehicle not only to direct the philanthropic endeavors of our membership but also for critical growth and research initiatives aimed at strengthening hotels in New York City and beyond."

Joining Mr. Elger on the HANYC Foundation Board of Directors are: Stephen Alfieri, Regional Director of Human Resources, Denihan; Patrick Athy, Director of Human Resources, Sheraton New York Times Square; Gabrielle Desintonio, Regional Talent & Culture Director, The Carlyle; Christine Falciglia, Human Resources Director, Lotte New York Palace; Julie Greenberg, Vice-President, Kasirer; Karambir Kang, Area Director, Taj Hotels; Kathy Morales, Director of Finance, Millennium Hilton New York; Katelynn Morris, Market Director of Associate Experience, North Bergen Marriott; Robert Salem, President, The Capacity Group; and Alan Steel, President & CEO, Javits Center. 

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Its membership comprises 280 of the finest hotels in New York City, representing more nearly 80,000 rooms and 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-association-of-nyc-launches-foundation-to-support-education-programs-and-industry-research-300904463.html

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
