Hotel Capitalization Rates Reflect Improved Optimism among Investors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Realty Consultants, Inc. has released its Mid-Year 2018 Hotel Investor Survey, which the company has provided for over twenty-five years. The results indicate that the initial signs of weakening in hotel capitalization rates that showed in the Winter 2018 survey appear to have reversed course.



In the Mid-Year 2018 survey, overall capitalization rates averaged 8.5% for limited-service hotels, representing a decrease of 40 basis points since the Winter 2018 survey. An equal decrease in residual rates occurred within the limited-service sector, with the current average at 9.0%.

Discount rates changed modestly since the previous survey. Within the full-service sector, discount rates averaged 10.1%, which is up 10 basis points, and represents the 4th consecutive survey with an increase.

ADR growth rate expectations for both limited-service hotels and full-service hotels increased. This also represented the reversal of a decreasing trend that began in early 2016. The current growth rate is 3.0% for limited-service hotels, and 3.2% for full-service hotels.

The complete survey, including data on capitalization rates, discount rates, ADR and expense growth expectations, marketing time, and other data for both full-service and limited-service hotels, can be ordered through the company’s website at www.usrc.com, and clicking “Publications.”

Peter P. Hathaway, MAI is the Director of Hospitality Consulting for USRC. He is a 1991 graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, spending his early career Omni Hotels, before joining US Realty Consultants in 1995. He can be reached at 614-695- 4438 or at phathaway@usrc.com .