Hotel Emblem, Opening Early 2019, Fuses Luxury Hospitality with the Spirit of the Beat Generation

Viceroy Hotel Group is enticing travelers to leave the status quo with the announcement of its new San Francisco boutique hotel, Hotel Emblem. The 96-room property, formerly Hotel Rex, will re-open in early 2019 after an extensive renovation and rebrand inspired by the Beat Generation. San Francisco’s famous cultural movement awoke the nation’s rebellious side, and Hotel Emblem will bring the vibe back as a free-thinking enclave brimming with creative design elements and modern provocations.

Every corner of Hotel Emblem is being reimagined to spark conversation and empower guests to think and act boldly. Experiences include a cocktail-focused lounge, lobby with a book-filled Writer’s Alcove, and stylishly eclectic guestrooms. Throughout the spaces, guests will be inspired by figurative and literal pages from the works that defined the Beat Generation. In addition to setting a counterculture scene, the hotel offers the warm hospitality that Viceroy guests are accustomed to, along with unique access to the best San Francisco has to offer.

Hotel Emblem is ideally located in the heart of the city, at the confluence of two storied neighborhoods, Union Square and Nob Hill, and mere blocks away from Jackson Square, the historic and culturally rich epicenter of the Beat Generation. The hotel is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company and is newly a member of The Viceroy Urban Retreats, poised to redefine the modern hotel experience.

“San Francisco is one of the most diverse and extraordinary cities in the country, and it is our goal with Hotel Emblem to reflect and tell the story of its distinct character and expressive history,” said Brad Busby, General Manager. “Every detail, from the symbolic name choice to the dramatic, purposeful design, is an expression of the pioneering nature of the city and its people. We are honored to debut Hotel Emblem next year as one of the most authentic and dynamic new destinations for drinking, dining, culture and accommodations in San Francisco.”

Guests can expect distinct food and beverage experiences that will add even more vibrancy to San Francisco’s legendary dining and drinking scene. An onsite coffee shop and café will be a neighborhood hub, appealing to both hotel guests and locals. A robust bar program, a highlight of Hotel Emblem’s lounge, will showcase creative drinks dreamt up by an acclaimed Bay Area bar talent. Designed to cultivate communal experiences, these spaces will encourage “meeting of the minds” that were common between iconic creatives of the Beat Generation.

The inspirational design of Hotel Emblem’s lobby and spacious public areas is led by San Francisco-based design firm Wilson Ishihara. Eyes will be drawn to thought-provoking aesthetic elements like a poetry projection wall. The cozy vignettes, mid-century modern furniture and low glowing lights found throughout the hotel evoke drama tempered with comfort. Hatch Design Group has been charged with revamping the 96 guestrooms with elevated, eclectic décor and an expressive color palette reflecting the many shades of San Francisco’s past and present.

Hotel Emblem is located at 562 Sutter Street in San Francisco. For more information, please visit: www.hotelemblem.com and/or follow along @HotelEmblem #TheViceroyUrbanRetreats

ABOUT VICEROY HOTEL GROUP

Viceroy Hotel Group inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy’s vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise “Remember to Live,” an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they’re looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, Chicago, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Algarve, Buenos Aires, Panama, and Vietnam. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations including New York and Santa Monica, with a forthcoming opening in Serbia. The Viceroy Urban Retreats in San Francisco have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotel Group is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotel Group at facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

