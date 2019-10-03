Hotel Engine : Invests in a World-Class Member Experience with Seasoned Customer Service Leader

Former Zappos customer service leader Duke Cajala joins the company as VP of Member Experience

Hotel Engine, a hotel booking management platform for business travel, announced today an expanded commitment to enhance its already leading customer experience by appointing former Zappos customer service leader Duke Cajala as its new Vice President of Member Experience.

With nearly 15 years of leadership experience, Cajala has spent his career building leading customer service teams at technology and ecommerce companies. Most notably, he spent over a decade working with Zappos, an online retail company, that is most often known for its award-winning customer service and extraordinary company culture.

“Favorable experiences catch on quickly, and unfavorable experiences will spread twice as fast. So, it is imperative for the success of any company that customer experience be an essential part of its growth strategy,” said Cajala. “I'm very excited about this opportunity to leverage my experience and passion in customer service to work collaboratively with the Hotel Engine team and help the company grow, mature, and find continued success.”

Business travel is only getting more complex and the customer expectations of travel tech providers like Hotel Engine are rising. In such a competitive landscape, Hotel Engine believes that delivering a superior experience is an essential differentiator — and it’s confident that Cajala will take Hotel Engine’s member experience to new heights.

“Hotel Engine is hyper focused on the goal of retention, happiness, and loyalty of our members — and our Member Experience team plays a crucial role in establishing a consistently remarkable experience that achieves those goals,” said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO of Hotel Engine. “We’re thrilled to have Duke join our team as the leader of our member experience efforts, and we believe he will take the service side of our business to new heights.”

About Hotel Engine

Launched in 2015, Hotel Engine® is a high-growth, Denver-based tech company that is innovating the business travel industry with a free, private hotel booking and management platform. With over 200,000 properties globally, Hotel Engine offers an average of 26% off publicly available hotel rates for business and government travelers.

