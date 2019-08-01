Hotel Equities Announces Opening of Adaptive Reuse Home2 Suites by Hilton in Marietta, GA

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) announced the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton-Marietta, GA , located at 2168 Kingston Court. The 146-room all-suite hotel offers 1,400 square feet of meeting and event space. Owners at Marietta Hotel Investments, LLC, undertook a complete building restoration to actualize their vision for the new, custom hotel. Hotel Equities will operate the hotel.

Perry Nichols leads the team as the general manager, alongside Treasure Williams, director of sales and Corbin Tipton, assistant general manager.

The new hotel is one of six Home2 Suites-branded hotels in HE’s portfolio of owned and managed properties. “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Marietta,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for Hotel Equities. “The ownership group saw the value in partnering with our team in the early stages of development to ensure the hotel operates at maximum efficiency upon opening. That early engagement allowed us the opportunity to connect with the community and to position the hotel for immediate success coming out of the gate.”

“We are truly excited to open the doors to the newest Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in the great city of Marietta,” said owner, Krishan Patel. “It was an extensive project, but we can now finally say we have brought this building back to life. We expect this property to serve as a flagship hotel for Hilton and all Home2 Suites, metropolitan Atlanta, and to the local community of Marietta.”

The hotel offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and flexible furniture options, providing guests the ability to customize their suite to their individual style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle Center, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor/outdoor saline pool and grills. Pets are welcome.



The Home2 Suites-Marietta is conveniently located near several restaurants, offers quick access to I-75 and is less than a five mile drive to SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves . The hotel is just 30 minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or downtown Atlanta where visitors can explore all the city has to offer, such as the World of Coca-Cola , Centennial Olympic Park , the Georgia Aquarium and more.



Home2 Suites by Hilton-Marietta participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. To make reservations, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton-Marietta, GA .



About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .



