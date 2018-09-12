Hotel Equities Joins Forces with Virtua Partners

Hotel
Equities (HE), the hospitality industry’s premier hotel management
and development company, announced today that it has created a strategic
alliance with private equity firm, Virtua
Partners. Virtua Partners is making a series of investments totaling
more than $500 million into HE’s hospitality platform. The new capital
will be utilized to fuel growth through hotel management company
acquisitions, organic growth and strategic investments into various
hospitality assets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005276/en/
Hotel Equities provides management and development services to 115
properties across 25 states and two Canadian provinces with a total of
$2 billion in assets under management. HE manages premium hotel brands
across the country, primarily with Marriott and Hilton. The asset
classes range from suburban, urban upscale boutique, as well as
resort-style destination properties.
“Hotel Equities is an industry leader in hospitality management and
development. HE has a 29-year award-winning track record for employee
recruitment, training and retention. This culture of service permeates
throughout the entire company. Virtua Partners is excited to invest in
such a dynamic organization,” says Quinn Palomino, principal of
Virtua Partners.
“This capital infusion allows us to expand our platform as we look to
grow Hotel Equities through acquisitions and organic growth. Our mission
is to provide outstanding service to our key stakeholders and deliver
strong returns to our owners. We are delighted to have Virtua Partners
invest in our company, as they share our values and culture,” says Fred
Cerrone, founder and chairman of Hotel Equities.
Virtua Partners is a global private equity firm with a specialty in
commercial real estate. It holds significant investments in hotels and
other hospitality properties throughout the country. Virtua Partners has
targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of
which will be deployed through hospitality investments and Opportunity
Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.
To learn about investment opportunities with Hotel Equities and Virtua
Partners, visit hotelequities.com/ownerinvestments.
About Hotel Equities:
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership,
management and development firm operating 100+ hotels throughout North
America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad
Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in
commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of
investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United
States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under
management or development.
Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for
high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive
strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution. For more
information, visit www.virtuapartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005276/en/