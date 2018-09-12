Log in
Hotel Equities Joins Forces with Virtua Partners

09/12/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Strategic partnership will fuel growth in acquisitions and investments in various platforms

Hotel Equities (HE), the hospitality industry’s premier hotel management and development company, announced today that it has created a strategic alliance with private equity firm, Virtua Partners. Virtua Partners is making a series of investments totaling more than $500 million into HE’s hospitality platform. The new capital will be utilized to fuel growth through hotel management company acquisitions, organic growth and strategic investments into various hospitality assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005276/en/

Hotel Equities provides management and development services to 115 properties across 25 states and two Canadian provinces with a total of $2 billion in assets under management. HE manages premium hotel brands across the country, primarily with Marriott and Hilton. The asset classes range from suburban, urban upscale boutique, as well as resort-style destination properties.

“Hotel Equities is an industry leader in hospitality management and development. HE has a 29-year award-winning track record for employee recruitment, training and retention. This culture of service permeates throughout the entire company. Virtua Partners is excited to invest in such a dynamic organization,” says Quinn Palomino, principal of Virtua Partners.

“This capital infusion allows us to expand our platform as we look to grow Hotel Equities through acquisitions and organic growth. Our mission is to provide outstanding service to our key stakeholders and deliver strong returns to our owners. We are delighted to have Virtua Partners invest in our company, as they share our values and culture,” says Fred Cerrone, founder and chairman of Hotel Equities.

Virtua Partners is a global private equity firm with a specialty in commercial real estate. It holds significant investments in hotels and other hospitality properties throughout the country. Virtua Partners has targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of which will be deployed through hospitality investments and Opportunity Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.

To learn about investment opportunities with Hotel Equities and Virtua Partners, visit hotelequities.com/ownerinvestments.

About Hotel Equities:

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 100+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under management or development.

Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution. For more information, visit www.virtuapartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
