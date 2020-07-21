Log in
Hotel Equities Named As Management Firm For Three Marriott Hotels In Alabama

07/21/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Atlanta, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities (HE) announced its appointment as the management firm for three Marriott hotels located in Alabama. A Courtyard by Marriott in the city of Mobile and a Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn by Marriott located in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama, the flagship of the University of Alabama system. The trio of hotels is owned by Neil Patel who engaged Hotel Equities to take over the day-to-day operations and management of the properties. This owner will also participate in Marriott’s Operator’s Coaching Program (OCP). Hotel Equities is Marriott’s exclusive partner to facilitate the OCP program for Marriott franchisees.

“We are proud to partner with this great owner to care for his assets especially during this time where we can add significant value by maximizing RevPAR through increasing efficiencies and reducing operating costs,” said Chief Development Officer for HE, Joe Reardon. “We welcome the new associates to the growing HE family and look forward to offering them our best-in-class management training to support their growth in the industry. Our team is ready to provide support on all levels to ensure these hotels operate at the highest level and create an immediate impact for guests, staff and ownership.”

Hotel Equities plans to leverage its existing vendor partnerships as well as its expertise in operational management to further improve the success of the hotels. Plans are to immediately implement operational protocols with its HEalth First program heavily emphasizing health and safety and take proper measures to ensure a great stay for guests as travel resumes in 2020.

“Engaging Hotel Equities gives me confidence that my hotels will operate with the highest level of integrity,” expressed hotel Owner, Neil Patel. “Their reputation and experience is unmatched in the industry and I look forward to expanding my knowledge with them through the OCP program.”

About Hotel Equities
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 140+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.

Sommer Shiver, Vice President of Branding & Communications for Hotel Equities
Phone: 678-578-4444
Email: sshiver@hotelequities.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
