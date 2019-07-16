Hotel Equities Tapped to Manage Four Points in Huntersville, nc

Atlanta, GA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities (HE) announced their appointment as the 3rd party operator for the Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman . The recently purchased 101-room hotel is owned by Lake Norman NIA, LLC, a joint venture between Virginia-based TLTsolutions and North Carolina-based Second Line Investments (in association with The Calhoun Group Realty). The hotel offers over 2,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, flexible meeting space able to accommodate 100+ guests.

The Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman is Hotel Equities’ tenth Four Points by Sheraton branded property in their growing portfolio of full-service hotels. “We are proud to be selected to manage this beautiful hotel,” said Bryan DeCort, executive vice president for HE. “Our sales and operations team will deploy strategy to maximize efficiencies at the hotel in order to meet the fast-growing market’s demand for high-caliber lodging. With its ideal location, the hotel will emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers alike. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with this ownership group.” The owners selected Hotel Equities based on their proven track record in maximizing the performance of the Four Points by Sheraton brand.

Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman offers full-service dining at the hotel restaurant, The FOUR, serving a la carte breakfast, as well as cook-to-order dinner and Four Points’ Best Brews at the Bar. The brands “Best Brews” program serves guests refreshing, curated local beers and seasonal appetizers. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, business center and fast and free high- speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Hotel Equities to bring operational excellence within the community, said Kevin Calhoun, owner representative of the Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman. “Through the Calhoun Group Realty, we have formed a great relationship over the past few years and are confident with HE taking over the daily operations. We look forward to welcoming guests who are seeking stylish comfort and authentic service to our hotel.”

“This is the first in a series of new hotels we plan to develop or acquire in the Charlotte metropolitan area for The Calhoun Group Realty,” said Damien Calhoun, founder of Calhoun Group Realty. “We look forward to being an active business partner in the community, growing within the Charlotte region and building on a great relationship with Hotel Equities.”

The Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman is conveniently located near major highways and provides easy access to area attractions such as Lake Norman . It is also within walking distance to the retail shops and restaurants at Birkdale Village . Douglas International Airport is a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.



Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes over 250 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban centers, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews and BBQ™ program. To learn more, visit them online and stay connected to Four Points on Facebook . Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .







About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About TLTsolutions

Founded by Tracy L. Prigmore, TLTsolutions is a real estate investment and development firm located outside of the District of Columbia. The firm’s mission is to empower individuals, families and small entities to create and sustain wealth through real estate investment; thus, they sponsor real estate ventures to make investing attainable for aspiring investors. For more information, visit TLTsolutions.net.

About Second Line Investments

Founded by Kevin Calhoun, Second Line Investments is a real estate investment firm focused on Hospitality and Multifamily projects. Second Line Investments provides capital support for strategic real estate development partners, like The Calhoun Group Realty, LLC. The Calhoun Group Realty, LLC was founded to deliver high quality commercial real estate projects to improve local communities and provide attractive returns to investors.



